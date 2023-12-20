https://sputnikglobe.com/20231220/thats-not-a-real-democracy-rfk-jr-says-voters-should-choose-trumps-fate-not-courts-1115693844.html
'That’s Not a Real Democracy': RFK Jr. Says Voters Should Choose Trump’s Fate, Not Courts
'That’s Not a Real Democracy': RFK Jr. Says Voters Should Choose Trump’s Fate, Not Courts
Independent US presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said Tuesday that voters ought to determine former US President Donald Trump’s political future, not the court system.
2023-12-20T06:21+0000
2023-12-20T06:21+0000
2023-12-20T06:44+0000
americas
donald trump
robert f. kennedy jr
us election
2024 us presidential election
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/03/1113874036_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_8d72e9eef0a303c6db2ddd3ae03c5d86.jpg
Court ruled that Trump is disqualified from the 2024 Republican primary ballot due to his role in the January 6 US Capitol riot, citing the Fourteenth Amendment of the US Constitution. The amendment restricts people who are "engaged in insurrection" from holding public office. Kennedy said that although he is competing with Trump for the presidency, he wants to beat him "in a fair election, not because he was kicked off the ballot." Depriving a candidate of their right to run also deprives voters of their right to choose, Kennedy said. Trump supporters will not accept 2024 election results if he is kept from office through the court system instead of through the electoral process, Kennedy said, adding that he hopes the court reverses its decision. Fellow presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy also pledged to withdraw from the Colorado primary ballot unless Trump is allowed to run in the state and urged other Republican candidates to do the same.
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/03/1113874036_142:0:2873:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b0e85da7194ead4b5adc570d1f9c3ff2.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
donald trump, robert f. kennedy jr, us election, 2024 us presidential election
donald trump, robert f. kennedy jr, us election, 2024 us presidential election
'That’s Not a Real Democracy': RFK Jr. Says Voters Should Choose Trump’s Fate, Not Courts
06:21 GMT 20.12.2023 (Updated: 06:44 GMT 20.12.2023)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Independent US presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said Tuesday that voters ought to determine former US President Donald Trump’s political future, not the court system.
Court ruled that Trump is disqualified from the 2024 Republican primary ballot due to his role in the January 6 US Capitol riot, citing the Fourteenth Amendment of the US Constitution. The amendment restricts people who are "engaged in insurrection" from holding public office.
"Trump blocked from the ballot in Colorado. When a court in another country disqualifies an opposition candidate from running, we say, 'That’s not a real democracy.' Now it’s happening here," Kennedy said on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Kennedy said that although he is competing with Trump for the presidency, he wants to beat him "in a fair election, not because he was kicked off the ballot." Depriving a candidate of their right to run also deprives voters of their right to choose, Kennedy said.
Trump supporters will not accept 2024 election results if he is kept from office through the court system instead of through the electoral process, Kennedy said, adding that he hopes the court reverses its decision.
Fellow presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy also pledged to withdraw from the Colorado primary ballot unless Trump is allowed to run in the state and urged other Republican candidates to do the same.