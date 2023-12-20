https://sputnikglobe.com/20231220/watch-russian-natasha-howitzer-hammer-ukrainian-militants-1115698138.html

Watch Russian 'Natasha' Howitzer Hammer Ukrainian Militants

Watch Russian 'Natasha' Howitzer Hammer Ukrainian Militants

The video features an interview with the commander of an artillery crew operating a howitzer called "Natasha" (named after the commander's wife) that recently wiped out several Ukrainian command posts and infantry units in the Kupyansk sector.

A short video shared online this week by the Russian Ministry of Defense offered a glimpse into the day-to-day operations of Russian artillery – a branch of Russia’s Armed Forces whose prowess became an unpleasant surprise for Ukrainian generals and NATO strategists. The video features an interview with the commander of an artillery crew operating a howitzer called "Natasha" (named after the commander's wife) that recently wiped out several Ukrainian command posts and infantry units in the Kupyansk sector.

