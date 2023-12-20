https://sputnikglobe.com/20231220/watch-russian-natasha-howitzer-hammer-ukrainian-militants-1115698138.html
Watch Russian 'Natasha' Howitzer Hammer Ukrainian Militants
Watch Russian 'Natasha' Howitzer Hammer Ukrainian Militants
The video features an interview with the commander of an artillery crew operating a howitzer called "Natasha" (named after the commander's wife) that recently wiped out several Ukrainian command posts and infantry units in the Kupyansk sector.
2023-12-20T10:56+0000
2023-12-20T10:56+0000
2023-12-20T10:57+0000
military
russia
ukraine
russian ministry of defense
howitzer
video
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/14/1115699431_0:0:1350:759_1920x0_80_0_0_f3d3eb9cd9c11b0d56a5ec5e87fa0cef.jpg
A short video shared online this week by the Russian Ministry of Defense offered a glimpse into the day-to-day operations of Russian artillery – a branch of Russia’s Armed Forces whose prowess became an unpleasant surprise for Ukrainian generals and NATO strategists. The video features an interview with the commander of an artillery crew operating a howitzer called "Natasha" (named after the commander's wife) that recently wiped out several Ukrainian command posts and infantry units in the Kupyansk sector.
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/14/1115699431_66:0:1266:900_1920x0_80_0_0_7bd4153c5e9fc9a02526030c5361c385.jpg
Russian Howitzer 'Natasha' Hammer Ukrainian Militants
Russian Howitzer 'Natasha' Hammer Ukrainian Militants
2023-12-20T10:56+0000
true
PT0M50S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian howitzer video, russian artillery in ukraine
russian howitzer video, russian artillery in ukraine
Watch Russian 'Natasha' Howitzer Hammer Ukrainian Militants
10:56 GMT 20.12.2023 (Updated: 10:57 GMT 20.12.2023)
Whether they try to attack or retreat, one thing remains constant for the Kiev regime forces in the Ukrainian conflict zone: they incessantly get pounded by Russian artillery.
A short video shared online this week by the Russian Ministry of Defense offered a glimpse into the day-to-day operations of Russian artillery – a branch of Russia’s Armed Forces whose prowess became an unpleasant surprise for Ukrainian generals and NATO strategists.
The video features an interview with the commander of an artillery crew operating a howitzer called "Natasha" (named after the commander's wife) that recently wiped out several Ukrainian command posts and infantry units in the Kupyansk sector.