Casualties Reported in University Shooting in Prague, Czech Republic

Police have arrived at Jan Palach Square in Prague's Old Town following reports of a shooting incident at a university. As a result, the entire square and its surrounding areas have been completely closed off.

2023-12-21T14:50+0000

2023-12-21T14:50+0000

2023-12-21T15:31+0000

The shooter that opened fire at the faculty of philosophy at Charles University in central Prague has been neutralized, the city police said on Thursday.Earlier in the day, the police said that they were are operating at the school on Jan Palach Square in the center of Prague after a shooting has been reported.Paramedics mentioned that they currently have no information about the exact number of injuries or the types of injuries.The entire area around Jan Palach Square has been closed off by the police, traffic has been halted, and trams and buses are being redirected.The square is home to several educational institutions, including the Faculty of Philosophy at Charles University, the Academy of Arts, Architecture and Design.

