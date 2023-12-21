International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231221/casualties-reported-in-university-shooting-in-prague-czech-republic-1115728788.html
Casualties Reported in University Shooting in Prague, Czech Republic
Casualties Reported in University Shooting in Prague, Czech Republic
Police have arrived at Jan Palach Square in Prague's Old Town following reports of a shooting incident at a university. As a result, the entire square and its surrounding areas have been completely closed off.
2023-12-21T14:50+0000
2023-12-21T15:31+0000
world
czech republic
prague
europe
shooting
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/15/1115729297_0:321:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0b4c8b59ac0be7bdd079447753ce1192.jpg
The shooter that opened fire at the faculty of philosophy at Charles University in central Prague has been neutralized, the city police said on Thursday.Earlier in the day, the police said that they were are operating at the school on Jan Palach Square in the center of Prague after a shooting has been reported.Paramedics mentioned that they currently have no information about the exact number of injuries or the types of injuries.The entire area around Jan Palach Square has been closed off by the police, traffic has been halted, and trams and buses are being redirected.The square is home to several educational institutions, including the Faculty of Philosophy at Charles University, the Academy of Arts, Architecture and Design.
czech republic
prague
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/15/1115729297_161:0:2892:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e06bcad0b5311472078abed0579add80.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
czech republic, prague, shooting, school shooting, shooting at university
czech republic, prague, shooting, school shooting, shooting at university

Casualties Reported in University Shooting in Prague, Czech Republic

14:50 GMT 21.12.2023 (Updated: 15:31 GMT 21.12.2023)
© AP Photo / Petr David JosekPolice officers guard a street in downtown Prague, Czech Republic
Police officers guard a street in downtown Prague, Czech Republic - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.12.2023
© AP Photo / Petr David Josek
Subscribe
Being updated
Police have arrived at Jan Palach Square in Prague's Old Town following reports of a shooting incident at a university. As a result, the entire square and its surrounding areas have been completely closed off.
The shooter that opened fire at the faculty of philosophy at Charles University in central Prague has been neutralized, the city police said on Thursday.
"The shooter has been neutralized!!! As of now, the whole building has been evacuated, there are several bodies and dozens of injured," the Prague police said on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Earlier in the day, the police said that they were are operating at the school on Jan Palach Square in the center of Prague after a shooting has been reported.
Paramedics mentioned that they currently have no information about the exact number of injuries or the types of injuries.
The entire area around Jan Palach Square has been closed off by the police, traffic has been halted, and trams and buses are being redirected.
The square is home to several educational institutions, including the Faculty of Philosophy at Charles University, the Academy of Arts, Architecture and Design.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала