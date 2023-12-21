https://sputnikglobe.com/20231221/colorado-blocks-trump-un-vote-on-gaza-1115708998.html

Colorado Blocks Trump; UN Vote on Gaza

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie Wong analyzed several topics from around the world, including the state of Colorado's decision to leave former US President Donald Trump off the 2024 presidential ballots.

In the first hour, The Final Countdown hosted lawyer and political commentator Steve Gill to discuss the latest approval rating polls that showed US President Joe Biden viewed disfavorably by the public.Later in the hour, lawyer and political commentator Bob Patillo joined the show to discuss the news from Colorado, where Trump finds himself off the ballot for the 2024 presidency.To begin the final hour, The Final Countdown spoke to international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda about the recruitment campaign by the Ukrainian regime, as they seek to conscript 500,000 soldiers in a short period of time.To conclude the show, Professor of International Human Rights Francis Boyle spoke to The Final Countdown about the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip amid attempts by the international community to secure a ceasefire.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

