https://sputnikglobe.com/20231221/dc-based-think-tank-red-sea-operation-to-cost-team-biden-highly-1115721736.html

DC-Based Think Tank: Red Sea Operation to Cost Team Biden Highly

DC-Based Think Tank: Red Sea Operation to Cost Team Biden Highly

The military op against the Houthis will be expensive for the US, especially if it escalates into a regional conflict, a DC-based think tank has warned.

2023-12-21T10:58+0000

2023-12-21T10:58+0000

2023-12-21T10:58+0000

military

us

joe biden

red sea

houthi

houthis

suez canal

gaza strip

pentagon

military & intelligence

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0c/1080436190_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_62f4e885e790393e376cd0f8da92cd5e.jpg

The Houthis have made it clear that they are to proceed with attacks in the Red Sea following US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's announcement of a new US-led Operation Prosperity Guardian in the region.As per the Pentagon, the Yemeni Shiite group has carried out 100 drone and missile attacks since October 7. The Houthis have recently stepped up their assaults in the Red Sea against US warships and Israeli-linked vessels in a bid to force Tel Aviv into halting its ground operation in the Gaza Strip.The assaults have demonstrated that the Yemen militants possess a sizable and relatively advanced arsenal, according to the US press. What's more, Houthi drones and missiles are cheaper than US interceptors used to shoot them down.Therefore, it would cost Washington a "pretty penny" to defend the sea lanes going through the Suez Canal and the Red Sea, according to the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft:The conflict in the Red Sea threatens to become protracted given that neither warring side is inclined to back down. Under these circumstances, there is a serious threat of the Red Sea turning into a new war theater, according to the DC-based think tank. In that case, the costs related to the US-led task force in the Red Sea could become much higher, especially at the time when the US has been depleting its military arsenals supporting proxy war efforts in Ukraine and Israel's Gaza war. To complicate matters further, the Red Sea op may expose US troops and sailors to danger. "It is important for the American people to assess if what happens next is truly in the national interest," the DC-based think tank concluded.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231219/us-escalation-in-the-red-sea--a-loselose-proposition--1115679933.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231220/pepe-escobar-yemen-ready-to-stare-down-a-new-imperial-coalition-1115695024.html

red sea

gaza strip

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

us-led operation prosperity guardian, houthi militants, the red sea, palestinians, israel-hamas war, israel's war in gaza, the gaza strip, us-led coalition in the red sea, us red sea operation could escalate into regional conflict