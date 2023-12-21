https://sputnikglobe.com/20231221/get-the-lowdown-on-russias-new-nuclear-submarines-emperor-alexander-iii--krasnoyarsk-1115706555.html

Get the Lowdown on Russia's New Nuclear Submarines: Emperor Alexander III & Krasnoyarsk

Get the Lowdown on Russia's New Nuclear Submarines: Emperor Alexander III & Krasnoyarsk

Russia's formidable naval forces have been significantly bolstered this month by the inclusion of two new nuclear submarines, namely the Emperor Alexander III and the Krasnoyarsk.

2023-12-21T14:35+0000

2023-12-21T14:35+0000

2023-12-21T14:35+0000

multimedia

infographic

russia

russian pacific fleet

nuclear powered ship

nuclear submarines

russian submarines

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/15/1115725279_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_6e492d935ca45c5d15499ef354d09650.png

The Imperator Aleksandr III (Emperor Alexander III) is a Project 955A (Borei-A) strategic nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine manned by 107 crew members.The Krasnoyarsk, a Project Yasen-M nuclear-powered cruise missile submarine, is manned by a crew of 90 members.Both submarines officially became part of the Russian Pacific Fleet earlier this month after a flag-raising ceremony in Russia’s northern port city of Severodvinsk.Explore Sputnik's infographics to find out more:

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian submarines, russian nuclear powered submarines, krasnoyarsk submarine, borei class submarine, imperator alexamder iii submarine