Get the Lowdown on Russia's New Nuclear Submarines: Emperor Alexander III & Krasnoyarsk
Russia's formidable naval forces have been significantly bolstered this month by the inclusion of two new nuclear submarines, namely the Emperor Alexander III and the Krasnoyarsk.
The Imperator Aleksandr III (Emperor Alexander III) is a Project 955A (Borei-A) strategic nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine manned by 107 crew members.The Krasnoyarsk, a Project Yasen-M nuclear-powered cruise missile submarine, is manned by a crew of 90 members.Both submarines officially became part of the Russian Pacific Fleet earlier this month after a flag-raising ceremony in Russia’s northern port city of Severodvinsk.Explore Sputnik's infographics to find out more:
14:35 GMT 21.12.2023
The Imperator Aleksandr III (Emperor Alexander III) is a Project 955A (Borei-A) strategic nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine manned by 107 crew members.
The Krasnoyarsk, a Project Yasen-M nuclear-powered cruise missile submarine, is manned by a crew of 90 members.
Both submarines officially became part of the Russian Pacific Fleet earlier this month after a flag-raising ceremony in Russia’s northern port city of Severodvinsk.
Explore Sputnik's infographics to find out more:
