How France's Military Presence in Africa is Dwindling
How France's Military Presence in Africa is Dwindling
Paris found itself losing its once significant influence in Africa in recent months as governments of several countries demand the withdrawal of Paris' military contingents stationed there.
France is expected to fully withdraw its troops from Niger this week after the local government showed them the door. The withdrawal is expected to be completed by December 22.While France still maintains a considerable military presence in countries including Chad, Cote d’Ivoire and Djibouti, French troops were booted from Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso at the behest of their governments this year.Thousands of French troops were deployed in West Africa nearly a decade ago, ostensibly to combat Islamist militants in the region.This infographic by Sputnik shows the status of France's military presence in Africa today.
Paris has found itself losing its once-significant influence in Africa over recent months as several regional governments demanded the withdrawal of French military contingents stationed there.
France is expected to fully withdraw its troops from Niger this week after the local government showed them the door. The withdrawal is expected to be completed by December 22.
While France still maintains a considerable military presence in countries including Chad, Cote d’Ivoire and Djibouti, French troops were booted from Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso at the behest of their governments this year.
Thousands of French troops were deployed in West Africa nearly a decade ago, ostensibly to combat Islamist militants in the region.
This infographic by Sputnik shows the status of France's military presence in Africa today.