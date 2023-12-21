International
Kim Jong Un Vows to Respond to Nuclear 'Provocations' by Nuclear Strike
Kim Jong Un Vows to Respond to Nuclear 'Provocations' by Nuclear Strike
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has held a meeting with the military who participated in the test launch of the Hwasong-18 ballistic missile, saying that North Korea will respond with a nuclear strike to any nuclear "provocations," the state news agency KCNA reported.
The meeting took place on Wednesday, according to the report. "He said that the resolute military activity conducted by the company this time true to the Party's battle order was a demonstration of loyalty and strong stand of the DPRK's armed forces defending the sovereignty of the country and a clear explanation of the offensive counteraction mode and the evolution of the nuclear strategy and doctrine of the DPRK not to hesitate even a nuclear attack when the enemy provoke it with nukes," KCNA wrote. Kim was "deeply impressed with the combat efficiency" of the missile department that showed "high mobility and rapid attack capability" in the launching drill, the report said. Pyongyang conducted a test launch of the Hwasong-18 ballistic missile on Monday. State media said it was in response to actions of the United States and South Korea in the region. South Korean and Japanese media reported, citing their military, the the missile fell into the Sea of Japan outside Japan's exclusive economic zone.
north korea, kim jong un, kim jong-un, nuclear strike, korean peninsula
06:42 GMT 21.12.2023 (Updated: 06:43 GMT 21.12.2023)
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has held a meeting with the military who participated in the test launch of the Hwasong-18 ballistic missile, saying that North Korea will respond with a nuclear strike to any nuclear "provocations," the state news agency KCNA reported.
The meeting took place on Wednesday, according to the report.
"He said that the resolute military activity conducted by the company this time true to the Party's battle order was a demonstration of loyalty and strong stand of the DPRK's armed forces defending the sovereignty of the country and a clear explanation of the offensive counteraction mode and the evolution of the nuclear strategy and doctrine of the DPRK not to hesitate even a nuclear attack when the enemy provoke it with nukes," KCNA wrote.
Kim was "deeply impressed with the combat efficiency" of the missile department that showed "high mobility and rapid attack capability" in the launching drill, the report said.
Pyongyang conducted a test launch of the Hwasong-18 ballistic missile on Monday. State media said it was in response to actions of the United States and South Korea in the region. South Korean and Japanese media reported, citing their military, the the missile fell into the Sea of Japan outside Japan's exclusive economic zone.
