Pentagon Says Aware of Reports Claiming Japan Eyeing Patriot Missile Sale to US
Pentagon Says Aware of Reports Claiming Japan Eyeing Patriot Missile Sale to US
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Defense Department spokesperson Pat Ryder detailed the Pentagon was aware of reports that Japan is preparing to sell Patriot... 21.12.2023
"I’ve seen the press reporting on that," Ryder said during a briefing, when asked about the reports on Thursday. "Japan is one of our strongest allies and we discuss a wide range of issues in the Indo-Pacific and beyond." However, Ryder deferred to the Japanese government to discuss the reported sale of Patriot missile systems to the United States. Earlier this week, US media reported Japan is working on approving the sale of Patriot missile systems to the United States. Such a sale could enable the Defense Department to provide further military aid to Ukraine by bolstering flexibility in US defense stockpiles.
Pentagon Says Aware of Reports Claiming Japan Eyeing Patriot Missile Sale to US

21:38 GMT 21.12.2023
© AFP 2023 / SVEN NACKSTRANDA US Patriot anti-missile battery is set up at a base in Jaffa, south of Tel Aviv, file photo
A US Patriot anti-missile battery is set up at a base in Jaffa, south of Tel Aviv, file photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.12.2023
© AFP 2023 / SVEN NACKSTRAND
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Defense Department spokesperson Pat Ryder detailed the Pentagon was aware of reports that Japan is preparing to sell Patriot surface-to-air missile systems to the United States.
"I’ve seen the press reporting on that," Ryder said during a briefing, when asked about the reports on Thursday. "Japan is one of our strongest allies and we discuss a wide range of issues in the Indo-Pacific and beyond."
However, Ryder deferred to the Japanese government to discuss the reported sale of Patriot missile systems to the United States.
Earlier this week, US media reported Japan is working on approving the sale of Patriot missile systems to the United States.
Such a sale could enable the Defense Department to provide further military aid to Ukraine by bolstering flexibility in US defense stockpiles.
