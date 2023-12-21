https://sputnikglobe.com/20231221/pentagon-says-aware-of-reports-claiming-japan-eyeing-patriot-missile-sale-to-us-1115734621.html

Pentagon Says Aware of Reports Claiming Japan Eyeing Patriot Missile Sale to US

Pentagon Says Aware of Reports Claiming Japan Eyeing Patriot Missile Sale to US

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Defense Department spokesperson Pat Ryder detailed the Pentagon was aware of reports that Japan is preparing to sell Patriot... 21.12.2023, Sputnik International

2023-12-21T21:38+0000

2023-12-21T21:38+0000

2023-12-21T21:35+0000

military

us

japan

military & intelligence

col. patrick ryder

indo-pacific

defense department

pentagon

patriot

ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102260/50/1022605065_0:109:2048:1261_1920x0_80_0_0_f18f62470eb31a1ee6a62c98580cf0b5.jpg

"I’ve seen the press reporting on that," Ryder said during a briefing, when asked about the reports on Thursday. "Japan is one of our strongest allies and we discuss a wide range of issues in the Indo-Pacific and beyond." However, Ryder deferred to the Japanese government to discuss the reported sale of Patriot missile systems to the United States. Earlier this week, US media reported Japan is working on approving the sale of Patriot missile systems to the United States. Such a sale could enable the Defense Department to provide further military aid to Ukraine by bolstering flexibility in US defense stockpiles.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231218/pentagon-warns-congress-us-will-run-out-of-ukraine-aid-funding-by-december-30-1115667073.html

japan

indo-pacific

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, japan, military & intelligence, col. patrick ryder, indo-pacific, defense department, pentagon, patriot, ukraine, patriot missile system