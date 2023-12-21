International
WATCH LIVE: Putin Convenes Meeting of Council for Strategic Development and National Projects
Russia
Putin Convenes Meeting of Council for Strategic Development and National Projects
Putin Convenes Meeting of Council for Strategic Development and National Projects
The meeting's agenda centers on Russia's cooperation with its international counterparts, with a special emphasis on bolstering its technological and financial sovereignty.
Sputnik comes to you live as Russian President Vladimir Putin participates in a scheduled session with members of the Council for Strategic Development and National Projects of the Russian Federation. The event will cover the participants recapping the accomplishments achieved throughout 2023.The Presidential Council for Strategic Development and National Projects serves as an advisory body, facilitating cooperation between government bodies, public associations, and scientific organizations. It focuses on addressing crucial matters concerning Russia's strategic development and the implementation of national projects in key areas.The issues the president will focus on concern Russia’s cooperation with foreign partners, strengthening its technological and financial sovereignty, advancing the infrastructure, reducing poverty and improving the demographic situation.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!
Putin holds a meeting of the Council for Strategic Development and National Projects
Putin holds a meeting of the Council for Strategic Development and National Projects
Putin Convenes Meeting of Council for Strategic Development and National Projects

12:11 GMT 21.12.2023
The meeting's agenda centers on Russia's cooperation with its international counterparts, with a special emphasis on bolstering its technological and financial sovereignty.
Sputnik comes to you live as Russian President Vladimir Putin participates in a scheduled session with members of the Council for Strategic Development and National Projects of the Russian Federation.
The event will cover the participants recapping the accomplishments achieved throughout 2023.
The Presidential Council for Strategic Development and National Projects serves as an advisory body, facilitating cooperation between government bodies, public associations, and scientific organizations. It focuses on addressing crucial matters concerning Russia's strategic development and the implementation of national projects in key areas.
The issues the president will focus on concern Russia’s cooperation with foreign partners, strengthening its technological and financial sovereignty, advancing the infrastructure, reducing poverty and improving the demographic situation.
Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!
