Russian Air Defense Destroys Ukrainian Missile Over Sea of Azov

Russian air defense systems destroyed a Ukrainian missile over the Sea of Azov, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"At about 15:00 Moscow time [12:00 GMT], the Kiev regime attempted to carry out a missile attack on objects on the territory of the Russian Federation. The Ukrainian missile was destroyed by Russian air defense systems over the waters of the Sea of Azov," the ministry said.

