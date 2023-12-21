International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231221/russian-air-defense-destroys-ukrainian-missile-over-sea-of-azov-1115730525.html
Russian Air Defense Destroys Ukrainian Missile Over Sea of Azov
Russian Air Defense Destroys Ukrainian Missile Over Sea of Azov
Russian air defense systems destroyed a Ukrainian missile over the Sea of Azov, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
2023-12-21T16:08+0000
2023-12-21T16:08+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
sea of azov
missile
interception
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107923/88/1079238800_0:0:2966:1668_1920x0_80_0_0_96f4bfa36a1e7ecd7852d338f7d97032.jpg
"At about 15:00 Moscow time [12:00 GMT], the Kiev regime attempted to carry out a missile attack on objects on the territory of the Russian Federation. The Ukrainian missile was destroyed by Russian air defense systems over the waters of the Sea of Azov," the ministry said.
sea of azov
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107923/88/1079238800_128:0:2859:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_bd707845b0362db214de79be90608a00.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukrainian missile strike, russia intercepts missile ukraine
ukrainian missile strike, russia intercepts missile ukraine

Russian Air Defense Destroys Ukrainian Missile Over Sea of Azov

16:08 GMT 21.12.2023
© Sputnik / Sergey Malgavko / Go to the mediabankAnti-aircraft defense system S-400 Triumph
Anti-aircraft defense system S-400 Triumph - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.12.2023
© Sputnik / Sergey Malgavko
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian air defense systems destroyed a Ukrainian missile over the Sea of Azov, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"At about 15:00 Moscow time [12:00 GMT], the Kiev regime attempted to carry out a missile attack on objects on the territory of the Russian Federation. The Ukrainian missile was destroyed by Russian air defense systems over the waters of the Sea of Azov," the ministry said.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала