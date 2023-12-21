https://sputnikglobe.com/20231221/the-kiev-regime-looks-to-mobilize-a-decrepit-army-of-teenagers-and-seniors-1115714712.html

The Kiev Regime Looks to Mobilize a Decrepit Army of Teenagers and Seniors

The Kiev Regime Looks to Mobilize a Decrepit Army of Teenagers and Seniors

The desperate Ukrainian regime is looking to mobilize a massive army made up of people who would usually be judged unfit for military service.

2023-12-21T04:10+0000

2023-12-21T04:10+0000

2023-12-21T09:01+0000

the critical hour

radio

ukraine

gaza strip

china

julian assange

red sea

colorado

donald trump

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/15/1115714555_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_233b751ad284a4b064606fdf8df6225b.png

The Kiev Regime Looks to Mobilize A Decrepit Army of Teenagers and Seniors The desperate Ukrainian regime is looking to mobilize a massive army made up of people who would usually be judged unfit for military service.

Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, discusses the definition of the Ukraine conflict through the words and speeches of the Russian leadership.Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss the desperate Ukrainian regime looking to mobilize a massive army made up of people who would typically be judged unfit for military service.James Carey, host of The Left is Dead podcast, joins us to discuss the potential for a ceasefire in Gaza and the future of the currently leveled beachfront real estate.John Burris, civil rights attorney, joins us to discuss the Colorado ruling that pushed Donald Trump off the ballot.Jon Jeter, journalist and author, discusses the Western values that support genocide and the Houthi's ability to close the Red Sea.Craig Jardula, co-host of the Convo Couch and host of the new show Pasta2go, joins us to discuss a lawsuit against the CIA for violating the rights of his visitors and the upcoming appeal hearing on his extradition.George Koo, journalist, social activist, and international business consultant, joins us to discuss military tensions on the Korean peninsula and the US multi-pronged assault on China.Dr. Margaret Flowers, activist and editor of "Popular Resistance.org," joins us to discuss the failure of the COP28 meeting to address climate change.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

ukraine

gaza strip

china

red sea

colorado

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Wilmer Leon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

Wilmer Leon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Wilmer Leon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

radio, ukraine, gaza strip, china, julian assange, red sea, colorado, аудио, donald trump, cia, russia