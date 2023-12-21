https://sputnikglobe.com/20231221/the-kiev-regime-looks-to-mobilize-a-decrepit-army-of-teenagers-and-seniors-1115714712.html
The Kiev Regime Looks to Mobilize a Decrepit Army of Teenagers and Seniors
The Kiev Regime Looks to Mobilize a Decrepit Army of Teenagers and Seniors
The desperate Ukrainian regime is looking to mobilize a massive army made up of people who would usually be judged unfit for military service.
2023-12-21T04:10+0000
2023-12-21T04:10+0000
2023-12-21T09:01+0000
the critical hour
radio
ukraine
gaza strip
china
julian assange
red sea
colorado
donald trump
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/15/1115714555_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_233b751ad284a4b064606fdf8df6225b.png
The Kiev Regime Looks to Mobilize A Decrepit Army of Teenagers and Seniors
The desperate Ukrainian regime is looking to mobilize a massive army made up of people who would usually be judged unfit for military service.
Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, discusses the definition of the Ukraine conflict through the words and speeches of the Russian leadership.Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss the desperate Ukrainian regime looking to mobilize a massive army made up of people who would typically be judged unfit for military service.James Carey, host of The Left is Dead podcast, joins us to discuss the potential for a ceasefire in Gaza and the future of the currently leveled beachfront real estate.John Burris, civil rights attorney, joins us to discuss the Colorado ruling that pushed Donald Trump off the ballot.Jon Jeter, journalist and author, discusses the Western values that support genocide and the Houthi's ability to close the Red Sea.Craig Jardula, co-host of the Convo Couch and host of the new show Pasta2go, joins us to discuss a lawsuit against the CIA for violating the rights of his visitors and the upcoming appeal hearing on his extradition.George Koo, journalist, social activist, and international business consultant, joins us to discuss military tensions on the Korean peninsula and the US multi-pronged assault on China.Dr. Margaret Flowers, activist and editor of "Popular Resistance.org," joins us to discuss the failure of the COP28 meeting to address climate change.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
ukraine
gaza strip
china
red sea
colorado
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Wilmer Leon
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg
Wilmer Leon
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/15/1115714555_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_8c41164c74254cb31b8beb9fd6055b0d.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Wilmer Leon
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg
radio, ukraine, gaza strip, china, julian assange, red sea, colorado, аудио, donald trump, cia, russia
radio, ukraine, gaza strip, china, julian assange, red sea, colorado, аудио, donald trump, cia, russia
The Kiev Regime Looks to Mobilize a Decrepit Army of Teenagers and Seniors
04:10 GMT 21.12.2023 (Updated: 09:01 GMT 21.12.2023)
The desperate Ukrainian regime is looking to mobilize a massive army made up of people who would usually be judged unfit for military service.
Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, discusses the definition of the Ukraine conflict through the words and speeches of the Russian leadership.
Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss the desperate Ukrainian regime looking to mobilize a massive army made up of people who would typically be judged unfit for military service.
James Carey, host of The Left is Dead podcast, joins us to discuss the potential for a ceasefire in Gaza and the future of the currently leveled beachfront real estate.
John Burris, civil rights attorney, joins us to discuss the Colorado ruling that pushed Donald Trump off the ballot.
Jon Jeter, journalist and author, discusses the Western values that support genocide and the Houthi's ability to close the Red Sea.
Craig Jardula, co-host of the Convo Couch and host of the new show Pasta2go, joins us to discuss a lawsuit against the CIA for violating the rights of his visitors and the upcoming appeal hearing on his extradition.
George Koo, journalist, social activist, and international business consultant, joins us to discuss military tensions on the Korean peninsula and the US multi-pronged assault on China.
Dr. Margaret Flowers, activist and editor of "Popular Resistance.org," joins us to discuss the failure of the COP28 meeting to address climate change.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM