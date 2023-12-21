https://sputnikglobe.com/20231221/trump-booted-from-colorado-ballot-for-2024-presidency-1115707115.html
Trump Booted from Colorado Ballot for 2024 Presidency
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several topics from around the world, including how Democratic-leaning states are trying to ban ex-President Donald Trump from the 2024 presidential ballot.
Trump Booted from Colorado Ballot for 2024 Presidency
In the first hour, Fault Lines spoke to veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier about Israel launching strikes not only in Gaza but also in southern Lebanon.In the second hour, political activist Misty Winston spoke with Fault Lines about the final legal appeal Julian Assange’s lawyers are using to to stop his extradition from Great Britain to the United States.The last hour opened with an in-depth discussion with UFO researcher & TV journalist Dave Beaty about the UFO disclosure bill with many disappointed by the lack of transparency.Fault Lines would conclude the show with a year in review about the main stories that shook Capitol Hill and the White House with host Andrew Langer.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
In the first hour, Fault Lines spoke to veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier about Israel launching strikes not only in Gaza but also in southern Lebanon.
In the second hour, political activist Misty Winston spoke with Fault Lines about the final legal appeal Julian Assange’s lawyers are using to to stop his extradition from Great Britain to the United States.
The last hour opened with an in-depth discussion with UFO researcher & TV journalist Dave Beaty about the UFO disclosure bill with many disappointed by the lack of transparency.
Fault Lines would conclude the show with a year in review about the main stories that shook Capitol Hill and the White House with host Andrew Langer.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
