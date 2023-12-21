https://sputnikglobe.com/20231221/trump-off-colorado-ballot-dod-colludes-with-twitter-alex-saab-freed-1115713441.html

Trump Off Colorado Ballot, DOD Colludes With Twitter, Alex Saab Freed

Trump Off Colorado Ballot, DOD Colludes With Twitter, Alex Saab Freed

Homelessness surges in the US, but the media focuses on crime, which is generally trending slightly downward.

Trump Off Colorado Ballot, DOD Colludes With Twitter, Alex Saab Freed Homelessness surges in the US, but the media focuses on crime, which is generally trending slightly downward.

International affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the state of Ukraine’s armed forces as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky calls for half a million more troops to be found, the discovery of spying devices inside Ukrainian General Valery Zaluzhny's office, Hamas leaders meeting with their Egyptian counterparts in Gaza to resume talks with Israel over hostage exchanges, disagreement among leaders in Washington over how to deal with Houthi attacks on cargo shipping in the Red Sea, the mounting humanitarian crisis on the Palestinian-Egyptian border, and what to expect the United Nations Security Council to do on Gaza.Author and journalist Daniel Lazare discusses the decision by Colorado’s Supreme Court to strike former President Donald Trump from the state’s primary ballot over, in their assessment, taking part in an insurrection. He discusses the blowback from this decision for both Trump and President Joe Biden, what it portends for lawfare in the US, what the latest polls indicate, and the dysfunction of American government.Political scientist and author Aaron Good discusses the planned unsealing of documents revealing hundreds of former associates of convicted sex offender and financier Jeffrey Epstein, Twitter/X caught helping the US Defense Department covertly seed the social media site with pro-Washington accounts, the history of US government clandestine propaganda campaigns, and how to recognize propaganda in what we are told is independent media.Founding member of the Cuba Venezuela Solidarity Committee Gloria La Riva discusses the release of Venezuelan diplomat and businessman Alex Saab from US detainment in exchange for Americans detained by Venezuela, who Venezuela is going to release, and the strings attached to the deal between Venezuela and the US on sanctions release.The Misfits also discuss why Israeli officials are scolding the International Committee of the Red Cross.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

