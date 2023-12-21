https://sputnikglobe.com/20231221/trumps-ready-to-fight-colorado-ruling-amid-multiple-criminal-trials-1115714220.html

Trump's Ready to Fight Colorado Ruling amid Multiple Criminal Trials

On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the globe, including the state of Colorado's ruling that prohibits ex-US President Donald Trump from appearing on the 2024 presidential ballot.

On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the globe, including the state of Colorado's ruling that prohibits ex-U.S. President Donald Trump from appearing on the 2024 presidential ballot.

The Backstory's host Rachel Blevins kicked off the show on Wednesday, December 20, with an in-depth conversation about the Colorado ruling against former US President Donald Trump. She spoke to political scientist Dr. Wilmer Leon about the implications of the state's decision.Later in the hour, Rachel spoke to journalist and geo-political analyst Fiorella Isabel about the Venezuela-US prisoner swap that included the high-profile prisoner Alex Saab and several Americans.To begin the final hour, The Backstory was joined by renowned University of Illinois Professor Francis Anthony Boyle to discuss the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.The show's final segment covered the Russian Special Military Operation in Ukraine, as the Kiev regime attempts to enlist hundreds of thousands of people to meet their recruitment numbers. Rachel spoke to international relations and security expert Mark Sleboda about Kiev's manpower struggles going into the new year.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

