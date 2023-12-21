https://sputnikglobe.com/20231221/watch-russian-tornado-rockets-rain-down-upon-ukrainian-forces-1115722785.html

Watch Russian Tornado Rockets Rain Down Upon Ukrainian Forces

Watch Russian Tornado Rockets Rain Down Upon Ukrainian Forces

A short video released recently by Russia’s Ministry of Defense shows a pair of Tornado-G multiple rocket launch systems hit enemy targets in the vicinity of Kupyansk.

2023-12-21T13:07+0000

2023-12-21T13:07+0000

2023-12-21T13:07+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

tornado-g

multiple rocket launchers

video

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/15/1115726020_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_36cf7a5e67a667927b78a32a5d1fa010.jpg

A short video released recently by Russia’s Ministry of Defense shows a pair of Tornado-G multiple rocket launch systems hit enemy targets in the vicinity of Kupyansk.Earlier, these weapons wiped out a Ukrainian strongpoint and troop staging area, the ministry said in a statement. Target designation was provided by a surveillance drone, with the rocket salvo being fired from some 18 kilometers away.Each Tornado-G system carries up to 40 rockets that can all be launched in a span of only 20 seconds.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Russian Tornado-G multiple launch rocket system in action Russian Tornado-G multiple launch rocket system in action 2023-12-21T13:07+0000 true PT1M04S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

russian tornado rocket launcher, russian tornado-g mlrs