Watch Russian Tornado Rockets Rain Down Upon Ukrainian Forces
A short video released recently by Russia’s Ministry of Defense shows a pair of Tornado-G multiple rocket launch systems hit enemy targets in the vicinity of Kupyansk.
Earlier, these weapons wiped out a Ukrainian strongpoint and troop staging area, the ministry said in a statement. Target designation was provided by a surveillance drone, with the rocket salvo being fired from some 18 kilometers away.Each Tornado-G system carries up to 40 rockets that can all be launched in a span of only 20 seconds.
Artillery units once again wreak havoc upon Kiev forces in the conflict zone.
A short video released recently by Russia’s Ministry of Defense shows a pair of Tornado-G multiple rocket launch systems hit enemy targets in the vicinity of Kupyansk.
Earlier, these weapons wiped out a Ukrainian strongpoint and troop staging area, the ministry said in a statement. Target designation was provided by a surveillance drone, with the rocket salvo being fired from some 18 kilometers away.
Each Tornado-G system carries up to 40 rockets that can all be launched in a span of only 20 seconds.