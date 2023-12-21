International
New Rules
New Rules provides you with an in-depth look at the geopolitical, economic, and ideological trends changing the world. The era of American global hegemony is coming to an end. What will take its place?
Yemen's Houthis Open New Front Against US Empire
Yemen’s Houthis Open New Front Against US Empire
In this week’s episode of the New Rules podcast, we spoke with Maram Susli (AKA Syrian Girl) about the brewing showdown in the Red Sea.
Yemen’s Houthis Open New Front Against US Empire
Yemen’s Houthis Open New Front Against US Empire
Yemen’s Houthis Open New Front Against US Empire

14:15 GMT 21.12.2023
New Rules
Yemen’s Houthis Open New Front Against US Empire
Simes Dimitri
Deputy Director of Sputnik's English-language Department
In this week’s episode of the New Rules podcast, we spoke with Maram Susli (AKA Syrian Girl) about the brewing showdown in the Red Sea.

"The United States is in a very precarious position at the moment and opening up a brand new front while they're funding Ukraine in terms of billions and billions of dollars, they're funding Israel in terms of billions and billions of dollars, it doesn't seem prudent to start yet another war...So I wonder what will happen now, especially since the US at this point is at its lowest oil reserves since 1980s. And if the oil reserves in Saudi Arabia are threatened at the same time by the Houthis, America is in for a very difficult time. Those ships, those naval vessels, need oil to run."

Maram Susli (AKA Syrian Girl)
Journalist and Think tank Analyst based in Australia
