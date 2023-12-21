Yemen’s Houthis Open New Front Against US Empire

"The United States is in a very precarious position at the moment and opening up a brand new front while they're funding Ukraine in terms of billions and billions of dollars, they're funding Israel in terms of billions and billions of dollars, it doesn't seem prudent to start yet another war...So I wonder what will happen now, especially since the US at this point is at its lowest oil reserves since 1980s. And if the oil reserves in Saudi Arabia are threatened at the same time by the Houthis, America is in for a very difficult time. Those ships, those naval vessels, need oil to run."