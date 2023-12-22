https://sputnikglobe.com/20231222/finlands-interior-ministry-to-pay-asylum-seekers-up-to-5500-in-aid-for-voluntary-return-1115738427.html

Finland's Interior Ministry to Pay Asylum Seekers Up to $5,500 in Aid for Voluntary Return

The Finnish Ministry of Interior said Thursday that it would pay asylum seekers up to 5,000 euros in assistance for their voluntary return to their homeland.

The aid will be reduced to 2,000 euros in the event of applying for the assistance after 30 days, the ministry said, adding that 3,000 euros in assistance may be given to "victims of human trafficking who are not resident in Finland and to people who have been issued with a temporary residence permit because they are prevented from leaving the country." "The new decree will implement the Government Programme objective of staggering the assistance for voluntary return to encourage people to leave the country as quickly as possible and refrain from requesting a review of their asylum decision. The decree will also harmonise the level of assistance with Finland's reference countries," the ministry said.Four groups of countries had been set out in an annex to the previous decree to determine the amount of payments to asylum seekers for voluntary return. The new decree abolishes these groups, meaning that everyone receives the same amount of assistance regardless of the country of origin, the statement said.

