Hersh: Biden Made Decision to Destroy Nord Stream 2 ‘Few Weeks Before’ Ukraine Operation Began
The White House had already made the decision to destroy the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline by early 2022, several weeks before the start of Russia’s special operation in Ukraine, Seymour Hersh has reported in his latest expose story.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/07/08/1097116390_0:130:2501:1536_1920x0_80_0_0_ebd8c7b47b157e7bff7f2d0ee239f4e2.jpg
Since veteran investigative journalist Seymour Hersh revealed in February that the US blew up the Nord Stream 2 pipeline the previous September, Western media has rushed to create an alternate narrative involving Ukrainian operatives possibly working at Kiev’s direction, and to discredit Hersh’s revelations.
The White House had already made the decision to destroy the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline by early 2022, several weeks before the start of Russia’s special operation in Ukraine, Seymour Hersh has reported in his latest expose story.
According to his report, based on comments from an American official “who is knowledgeable about the political use of energy,” by the time US President Joe Biden hosted German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the White House on February 7, 2022
, he had already given the order to a CIA-led team in Norway to find a way to destroy the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, a liquified natural gas line from Russia to Germany that was slated to soon open.
That was, he noted, “a few weeks before” Ukraine intensified its attacks on the Donbass people’s republics, forcing Moscow’s hand in recognizing the independence of the breakaway states from Kiev and sending its forces into the Donbass to defend them - events that set in motion the launching of Russia’s special operation to neutralize and de-Nazify the country several days later.
After Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republics on February 22, 2022, Scholz announced the termination
of the Nord Stream 2 project - something he had been under pressure from Washington as well as some other European Union leaders, such as Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, to do for years.
The month prior, Republicans in the US Congress attempted to pass a bill
that would have sanctioned the Russian side of the pipeline project regardless of whether or not Russia sent troops into Ukraine, and Biden and his predecessor, Donald Trump, had repeatedly deferred implementation of other sanctions against the pipeline in order to keep Berlin in their good graces.
According to Hersh’s report, the CIA-led team had planted the explosives on three of the four Nord Stream 2 pipes along the seafloor of the North Sea by May of 2022, but Biden delayed their detonation for months without explanation until finally giving the order in late September of that year. The bombs were detonated using a “low frequency sonar device,” he reported.
The veteran investigative journalist suggested the timing was chosen, coming at the start of autumn, in order to ensure Berlin didn’t get cold feet about the operation.
Successive German governments had been enthusiastically in support of the pipeline, which would have brought plentiful and cheap gas into Western Europe, and downplayed Washington’s suggestion that it would give Moscow leverage over European affairs.
Earlier this week, Germany’s Sefe and Norway’s Equinor, their state-owned gas firms, struck a massive $55 billion deal
that would see Norway supply one-third of German gas needs for the next 10 years - essentially the same volume that Nord Stream 2 would have brought.
The US official with whom Hersh spoke quipped that the deal was “an amazing stroke of good luck for Scholz, just when his base was facing another gas-free winter.”
“Magically,” the source added, “the deal coincides with Russia’s earlier closure of gas and oil fields that - except for the destruction of the Nord Stream pipelines - would have been the source of gas for the two pipelines.”
It’s unclear to what exactly the official was referring; possibly the May 2022 closure of western traffic in the Yamal-Europe pipeline, which runs from the northwestern Siberian Yamal Peninsula westward into Europe via Poland.