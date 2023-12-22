https://sputnikglobe.com/20231222/idf-says-over-2000-hamas-fighters-killed-since-pause-in-fighting-ended-on-december-1-1115738566.html

IDF Says Over 2,000 Hamas Fighters Killed Since Pause in Fighting Ended on December 1

IDF Says Over 2,000 Hamas Fighters Killed Since Pause in Fighting Ended on December 1

The Israeli military killed more than 2,000 Hamas fighters in the Gaza Strip since the end of a pause in the fighting on December 1, said IDF spokesperson RDML Daniel Hagari.

Hagari also said that the IDF has increased the number of soldiers in eastern Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip and is "operating there determinedly with five infantry brigades and combat engineering forces." The Times of Israel reported on Thursday, citing the IDF estimates, that some 8,000 Hamas operatives have been killed by the Israeli military since the beginning of the conflict in the Gaza Strip, and another 1,000 fighters were killed in Israel on October 7 — the day the conflict escalated.On October 7, Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip, while its fighters breached the border, opening fire on the military and civilians. As a result, over 1,200 people in Israel were killed and some 240 others abducted.Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza and launched a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 20,000 people have been killed so far in Gaza as a result of Israeli strikes, local authorities said. On November 24, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The ceasefire was extended several times and expired on December 1.

