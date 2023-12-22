https://sputnikglobe.com/20231222/jack-smith-bolsters-legal-team-with-renowned-supreme-court-expert-for-trump-investigation-1115732899.html

Jack Smith Bolsters Legal Team Against Trump

Jack Smith Bolsters Legal Team Against Trump

On this episode of The Final Countdown, host Ted Rall covered topics from around the world, including lawyer Jack Smith adding a Supreme Court specialist to his legal team.

2023-12-22T04:14+0000

2023-12-22T04:14+0000

2023-12-22T14:06+0000

the final countdown

radio

colorado

donald trump

2024 us presidential election

jack smith

france

immigration

gaza strip

israel

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/15/1115732740_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_350b30daec779259b1cd13822b805365.jpg

Jack Smith Bolsters Legal Team with Renowned Supreme Court Expert for Trump Investigation On this episode of The Final Countdown, host Ted Rall covered topics from around the world, including lawyer Jack Smith adding a Supreme Court specialist to his legal team.

Dan Lazare - Independent JournalistSteve Gill - Lawyer and Political CommentatorDr. George Szamuely - Senior Research Fellow at The Global Policy InstituteEsteban Carrillo - Editor for The CradleIn the first hour, The Final Countdown hosted Dan Lazare to continue the discussion on the news from Colorado, after Trump got nixed from the 2024 presidential ballot.Later in the hour, Steve Gill joined the show to discuss lawyer Jack Smith adding a Supreme Court specialist to his legal team in the case against former president Donald Trump.To begin the final hour, The Final Countdown spoke to Dr. George Szamuely, sharing his perspective on the French Senate's new immigration bill.The show closes with Editor for The Cradle, Esteban Carrillo, weighing in on the latest out of Gaza, and the skepticism over a new hostage exchange deal between Israel and Hamas.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

colorado

france

gaza strip

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Angie Wong

Angie Wong

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Angie Wong

radio, colorado, donald trump, 2024 us presidential election, jack smith, france, immigration, gaza strip, israel, hamas, аудио, scotus, supreme court, colorado