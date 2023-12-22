https://sputnikglobe.com/20231222/jack-smith-bolsters-legal-team-with-renowned-supreme-court-expert-for-trump-investigation-1115732899.html
Jack Smith Bolsters Legal Team Against Trump
On this episode of The Final Countdown, host Ted Rall covered topics from around the world, including lawyer Jack Smith adding a Supreme Court specialist to his legal team.
On this episode of The Final Countdown, host Ted Rall covered topics from around the world, including lawyer Jack Smith adding a Supreme Court specialist to his legal team.
Dan Lazare - Independent JournalistSteve Gill - Lawyer and Political CommentatorDr. George Szamuely - Senior Research Fellow at The Global Policy InstituteEsteban Carrillo - Editor for The CradleIn the first hour, The Final Countdown hosted Dan Lazare to continue the discussion on the news from Colorado, after Trump got nixed from the 2024 presidential ballot.Later in the hour, Steve Gill joined the show to discuss lawyer Jack Smith adding a Supreme Court specialist to his legal team in the case against former president Donald Trump.To begin the final hour, The Final Countdown spoke to Dr. George Szamuely, sharing his perspective on the French Senate's new immigration bill.The show closes with Editor for The Cradle, Esteban Carrillo, weighing in on the latest out of Gaza, and the skepticism over a new hostage exchange deal between Israel and Hamas.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
04:14 GMT 22.12.2023 (Updated: 14:06 GMT 22.12.2023)
On this episode of The Final Countdown, host Ted Rall covered topics from around the world, including lawyer Jack Smith adding a Supreme Court specialist to his legal team.
Dan Lazare - Independent Journalist
Steve Gill - Lawyer and Political Commentator
Dr. George Szamuely - Senior Research Fellow at The Global Policy Institute
Esteban Carrillo - Editor for The Cradle
In the first hour, The Final Countdown hosted Dan Lazare to continue the discussion on the news from Colorado, after Trump got nixed from the 2024 presidential ballot.
Later in the hour, Steve Gill joined the show to discuss lawyer Jack Smith adding a Supreme Court specialist to his legal team in the case against former president Donald Trump.
To begin the final hour, The Final Countdown spoke to Dr. George Szamuely, sharing his perspective on the French Senate's new immigration bill.
The show closes with Editor for The Cradle, Esteban Carrillo, weighing in on the latest out of Gaza, and the skepticism over a new hostage exchange deal between Israel and Hamas.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
