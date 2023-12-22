https://sputnikglobe.com/20231222/new-un-vote-on-gaza-ceasefire-assange-hearing-bidenomics-results--1115735958.html

New UN Vote on Gaza Ceasefire, Assange Hearing, Bidenomics Results

New UN Vote on Gaza Ceasefire, Assange Hearing, Bidenomics Results

Cancer among young Americans increases as people wonder how carcinogens wandered into their food.

2023-12-22T04:10+0000

2023-12-22T04:10+0000

2023-12-22T14:10+0000

political misfits

unsc

gaza strip

joe biden

john fetterman

cancer

hunger

snap

argentina

donald trump

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/15/1115736223_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_65f4de366a954044af45dae332733573.png

New UN Vote on Gaza Ceasefire, Assange Hearing, Bidenomics Results Cancer among young Americans increases as people wonder how carcinogens wandered into their food.

Editor of the Polemicist Jim Kavanagh joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss negotiations at the UN Security Council over a ceasefire resolution on Gaza, what the actual value of such a resolution might be, how to understand Israel’s true objectives in Gaza, who stands in the way of delivery of aid to Gaza, how some public opinion is starting to turn against Israel and whether Democrats will pivot in response, whether Palestinian human rights will continue to be ignored by the Biden administration, and US Senator John Fetterman's announcement that he is no longer a progressive.Human Rights activist and the editor and publisher of Prison Legal News Paul Wright discusses the prevalence of solitary confinement and other forms of torture in the US, what it means to ban the practice in New York City, how solitary confinement policies are being rolled back or hidden in plain sight in US prisons, the novel lengths Alabama is going to to execute one man, and the history of criminal justice “reform” in the US.Author Jon Jeter discusses rising food prices contributing to rising levels of hunger among American families, what policies are to blame for shameful levels of food insecurity in such a wealthy country, whether comparing former President Donald Trump to Hitler will be a winning campaign message for the Biden campaign, how fear mongering about social violence is used for political purposes, and the shock policies Argentina’s new president is putting into action.The Misfits also discuss former New York City mayor and Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani filing for bankruptcy, and a mass shooting in the Czech Republic.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

gaza strip

argentina

israel

new york city

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Michelle Witte https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

Michelle Witte https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Michelle Witte https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

unsc, gaza strip, joe biden, john fetterman, cancer, hunger, snap, argentina, donald trump, аудио, israel, un security council (unsc), new york city, radio