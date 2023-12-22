https://sputnikglobe.com/20231222/no-trump-no-biden-no-election-1115757550.html

No Trump, No Biden, No Election?

No Trump, No Biden, No Election?

After the Colorado Supreme Court ruled to remove Trump from the ballot, Republicans have started to issue threats to do the same to Biden in red states.

The 14th Amendment, ratified after the Civil War, disbars anyone who has taken an oath of Office and then engaged in “insurrection or rebellion against [the US], or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof,” from holding office, though officials and generals who worked for the Confederate States were given amnesty four years after its ratification.Trump has not been charged or found guilty of insurrection or rebellion. In the case related to his actions during and before the January 6, 2021 riots on the Capitol building, Trump was charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy against rights, but not insurrection or rebellion.The Colorado Supreme Court stayed the ruling, expecting an appeal to the US Supreme Court. On Tuesday, Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick suggested Biden could be removed from the ballot in Texas because of his handling of immigration at the southern US Border.At this rate, the 2024 election could prove to be the world’s first without any major candidates on the ballot.

