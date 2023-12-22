https://sputnikglobe.com/20231222/north-koreas-leader-vows-nuclear-response-if-pyongyang-is-attacked-1115736035.html

North Korea's Leader Vows Nuclear Response if Pyongyang is Attacked

Kim Jong Un has announced that his nation will not hesitate to launch a retaliatory nuclear strike if a nuclear attack against Pyongyang materializes.

Laith Marouf, a broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the UN Security Council's moves to address the Gaza conflict and the standoff in the Red Sea.Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, discusses Australia's refusal to join the US Red Sea task force and Russia's grounds for ending the Ukraine conflict.Roger Harris, human rights activist and board member for the 32-year-old anti-imperialist human rights organization Task Force on the Americas discusses the release of Alex Saab and a 2023 review of the geopolitical situation in Latin America and the Caribbean.Rachel Blevins, journalist and host of The Backstory, joins us to discuss the instability of the 2024 election as the Democrats move to remove Trump from the ballot and Democratic primary hopefuls complain of a rigged process.Daryl Jones, attorney and voting rights activist, discusses the GOP voter fraud crackdown.Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss the Red Sea crisis and the US sending two million dollar missiles to stop two thousand-dollar drones. Also, Kim Jong Un has announced that his nation will not hesitate to launch a retaliatory nuclear strike if a nuclear attack against Pyongyang materializes.Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents," joins us to discuss Settler Colonialism, the Southern Human Rights struggle, and a report from the US Peace Council's trip to China.Dan Kovalik, writer, author, and lawyer, joins us to discuss the release of Venezuelan diplomat Alex Saab and US allegations of Cuban interference in the 2024 elections.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

