https://sputnikglobe.com/20231222/russia-reveals-catastrophic-failure-of-ukrainian-offensive-1115737401.html

Russia Reveals Catastrophic Failure of Ukrainian Offensive

Russia Reveals Catastrophic Failure of Ukrainian Offensive

On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the globe, including the Russian Ministry of Defense's assessment of the Ukrainian military offensive.

2023-12-22T14:12+0000

2023-12-22T14:12+0000

2023-12-22T14:12+0000

the backstory

donald trump

ukraine

gaza strip

israel

palestine

colorado

jack smith

radio

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/16/1115737241_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_51c2980a6f38f2038def3a1c62fbcf1e.png

Russia Reveals Catastrophic Failure of Ukrainian Offensive On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the globe, including the Russian Ministry of Defense's assessment of the Ukrainian military offensive.

Michael Maloof - Former Pentagon AnalystTyler Nixon - Lawyer and Political CommentatorDan Kovalik - Lawyer and Human Rights ActivistJim Hoft - Founder and Editor of The Gateway PunditHost Rachel Blevins kicked off the show on Thursday, December 21, with an in-depth discussion with former Pentagon analyst Michael Maloof on the turmoil in the MIddle East, along with his assessment on the failed Ukrainian military offensive.Later in the hour, lawyer Tyler Nixon spoke to Rachel about the state of Colorado's decision to remove former US President Donald Trump from its 2024 ballots.To begin the last hour of the show, Rachel spoke to human rights lawyer Dan Kovalik about the ongoing Israeli military offensive in the Gaza Strip and the humanitarian catastrophe that it has caused in the Palestinian enclave.Rachel would conclude the show with a discussion on Special Counsel Jack Smith's attempts to get SCOTUS to rule quickly on Donald Trump's immunity for the January 6th case. The Gateway Pundit's Jim Hoft detailed the case and his view on the attempts to prevent Trump from running in 2024.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

ukraine

gaza strip

israel

palestine

colorado

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Rachel Blevins

Rachel Blevins

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rachel Blevins

donald trump, ukraine, gaza strip, israel, palestine, colorado, jack smith, аудио, radio, russia, colorado, january 6, scotus