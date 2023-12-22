https://sputnikglobe.com/20231222/russian-fm-lavrov-speaks-at-unesco-commission-meeting--1115739808.html

Russian FM Lavrov Speaks at UNESCO Commission Meeting

Russian FM Lavrov Speaks at UNESCO Commission Meeting

Sputnik is live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov speaks at the UNESCO Commission meeting at the Russian Foreign Ministry's Reception House in Moscow.

2023-12-22T13:15+0000

2023-12-22T13:15+0000

2023-12-22T13:15+0000

russia

sergey lavrov

russia

unesco

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/0d/1115552696_0:188:2971:1859_1920x0_80_0_0_5f6c9a0aac2b408a67bfae3ff7540ead.jpg

Sputnik brings you a live broadcast as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov speaks at the UNESCO Commission meeting at the Russian Foreign Ministry's Reception House in Moscow on Friday, December 22.Mr. Lavrov is chairing the Government Council for Cooperation with UNESCO.Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Lavrov would ssess the current state of cooperation between Russia and UNESCO, "the participants will discuss plans to develop cooperation with the world humanitarian organization in the future, and appropriate decisions will be made, which will also be announced to the media".Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Russian FM Lavrov Speaks at UNESCO Commission Meeting Russian FM Lavrov Speaks at UNESCO Commission Meeting 2023-12-22T13:15+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

unesco commission meeting, russian foreign minister sergey lavrov