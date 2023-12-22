International
Russian FM Lavrov Speaks at UNESCO Commission Meeting
Sputnik is live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov speaks at the UNESCO Commission meeting at the Russian Foreign Ministry's Reception House in Moscow.
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov speaks at the UNESCO Commission meeting at the Russian Foreign Ministry's Reception House in Moscow on Friday, December 22.Mr. Lavrov is chairing the Government Council for Cooperation with UNESCO.Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Lavrov would ssess the current state of cooperation between Russia and UNESCO, "the participants will discuss plans to develop cooperation with the world humanitarian organization in the future, and appropriate decisions will be made, which will also be announced to the media".Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
13:15 GMT 22.12.2023
Russia's top diplomat is expected to offer his assessment of cooperation between Russia and the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov speaks at the UNESCO Commission meeting at the Russian Foreign Ministry's Reception House in Moscow on Friday, December 22.
Mr. Lavrov is chairing the Government Council for Cooperation with UNESCO.
Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Lavrov would ssess the current state of cooperation between Russia and UNESCO, "the participants will discuss plans to develop cooperation with the world humanitarian organization in the future, and appropriate decisions will be made, which will also be announced to the media".
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
