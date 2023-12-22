International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231222/russias-roscosmos-senior-official-charged-with-large-scale-fraud---investigative-committee-1115755904.html
Russia's Roscosmos Senior Official Charged With Large-Scale Fraud - Investigative Committee
Russia's Roscosmos Senior Official Charged With Large-Scale Fraud - Investigative Committee
The Deputy Director General of Russian state space corporation Roscosmos, Oleg Frolov, along with two accomplices, has been charged with large-scale fraud for stealing public funds for the purchase of equipment worth 435 million rubles ($4.7 million), the Russian Investigative Committee said on Friday.
2023-12-22T18:28+0000
2023-12-22T18:50+0000
russia
russia
roscosmos
russian investigative committee
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0b/03/1103678587_0:212:2889:1837_1920x0_80_0_0_6bc0f19dca359a7dbe537539ab237855.jpg
"The Central Investigation Department of Russia's Investigative Committee is looking into a criminal case against Oleg Frolov, Deputy Director General of Russian state space corporation Roscosmos, an individual entrepreneur, as well as a representative of a commercial organization. Each of the three defendants have been charged with committing a crime under Part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation [large-scale fraud]," the statement said. According to the investigation, Frolov used his official position and conspired with two other people in order to steal public funds for purchasing equipment worth at least 435 million rubles ($4.7 million).
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0b/03/1103678587_80:0:2809:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_b21b93cd444bccf1b472a6ecb63f929d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
roscosmos, roscosmos frauds, bribes in roscosmos, corruption in russia, crackdown on corruption in russia, russia's investigative committee
roscosmos, roscosmos frauds, bribes in roscosmos, corruption in russia, crackdown on corruption in russia, russia's investigative committee

Russia's Roscosmos Senior Official Charged With Large-Scale Fraud - Investigative Committee

18:28 GMT 22.12.2023 (Updated: 18:50 GMT 22.12.2023)
© Sputnik / Photohost of the Congress of Young Scientists / Go to the mediabankRoscosmos logo
Roscosmos logo - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.12.2023
© Sputnik / Photohost of the Congress of Young Scientists
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Deputy Director General of Russian state space corporation Roscosmos, Oleg Frolov, along with two accomplices, has been charged with large-scale fraud for stealing public funds for the purchase of equipment worth 435 million rubles ($4.7 million), the Russian Investigative Committee said on Friday.
"The Central Investigation Department of Russia's Investigative Committee is looking into a criminal case against Oleg Frolov, Deputy Director General of Russian state space corporation Roscosmos, an individual entrepreneur, as well as a representative of a commercial organization. Each of the three defendants have been charged with committing a crime under Part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation [large-scale fraud]," the statement said.
According to the investigation, Frolov used his official position and conspired with two other people in order to steal public funds for purchasing equipment worth at least 435 million rubles ($4.7 million).
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала