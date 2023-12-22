https://sputnikglobe.com/20231222/russias-roscosmos-senior-official-charged-with-large-scale-fraud---investigative-committee-1115755904.html

Russia's Roscosmos Senior Official Charged With Large-Scale Fraud - Investigative Committee

The Deputy Director General of Russian state space corporation Roscosmos, Oleg Frolov, along with two accomplices, has been charged with large-scale fraud for stealing public funds for the purchase of equipment worth 435 million rubles ($4.7 million), the Russian Investigative Committee said on Friday.

"The Central Investigation Department of Russia's Investigative Committee is looking into a criminal case against Oleg Frolov, Deputy Director General of Russian state space corporation Roscosmos, an individual entrepreneur, as well as a representative of a commercial organization. Each of the three defendants have been charged with committing a crime under Part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation [large-scale fraud]," the statement said. According to the investigation, Frolov used his official position and conspired with two other people in order to steal public funds for purchasing equipment worth at least 435 million rubles ($4.7 million).

