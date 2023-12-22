https://sputnikglobe.com/20231222/us-polling-highlights-polarizing-views-on-colorado-courts-ballot-ruling-on-trump-1115737033.html

US Polling Highlights Polarizing Views on Colorado Court's Ballot Ruling on Trump

In a latest YouGov poll, a slim majority of Americans reportedly support the Colorado Supreme Court's move to bar Donald Trump from the state's ballot.

A recent YouGov poll, conducted in the wake of the Colorado Supreme Court's decision to disqualify former US President Donald Trump from the state's primary ballot, suggests a divided American public, with just over half endorsing the ruling.Democratic respondents predominantly support the ruling, with 63% strongly approving and 21% somewhat approving. While independent voters appear split, with a slight lean towards supporting the decision (48% support vs. 35% oppose), the division within the Republican camp, where a quarter back the ruling, hints at internal party conflicts.Trump now faces the option to escalate the matter to the US Supreme Court, which will determine if he incited the Jan. 6 riot, and if the 14th Amendment argument is valid for keeping him off the ballot.The poll also looked into expectations for the Supreme Court's eventual decision, with 43% predicting an overturn. However, only a minority of 23% believe the ban will be upheld, reflecting skepticism about the court's leaning and its impact on this high-profile case. Among Democrats, just one-third believe the court will maintain Trump's exclusion from the ballot.The survey sought out responses from some 3,500 participants online.

