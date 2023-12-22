https://sputnikglobe.com/20231222/us-polling-highlights-polarizing-views-on-colorado-courts-ballot-ruling-on-trump-1115737033.html
US Polling Highlights Polarizing Views on Colorado Court's Ballot Ruling on Trump
In a latest YouGov poll, a slim majority of Americans reportedly support the Colorado Supreme Court's move to bar Donald Trump from the state's ballot.
Democratic respondents predominantly support the ruling, with 63% strongly approving and 21% somewhat approving. While independent voters appear split, with a slight lean towards supporting the decision (48% support vs. 35% oppose), the division within the Republican camp, where a quarter back the ruling, hints at internal party conflicts.Trump now faces the option to escalate the matter to the US Supreme Court, which will determine if he incited the Jan. 6 riot, and if the 14th Amendment argument is valid for keeping him off the ballot.The poll also looked into expectations for the Supreme Court's eventual decision, with 43% predicting an overturn. However, only a minority of 23% believe the ban will be upheld, reflecting skepticism about the court's leaning and its impact on this high-profile case. Among Democrats, just one-third believe the court will maintain Trump's exclusion from the ballot.The survey sought out responses from some 3,500 participants online.
US Polling Highlights Polarizing Views on Colorado Court's Ballot Ruling on Trump
A recent YouGov poll, conducted in the wake of the Colorado Supreme Court's decision to disqualify former US President Donald Trump from the state's primary ballot, suggests a divided American public, with just over half endorsing the ruling.
The poll, released on Wednesday, indicates 54% of respondents approve, to varying extents, of the court's decision grounded in the 14th Amendment. However, with 35% disapproving and a significant margin of error of about 4%, the results paint a picture of a nation split down the middle.
Democratic respondents predominantly support the ruling, with 63% strongly approving and 21% somewhat approving. While independent voters appear split, with a slight lean towards supporting the decision (48% support vs. 35% oppose), the division within the Republican camp, where a quarter back the ruling, hints at internal party conflicts.
Trump now faces the option to escalate the matter to the US Supreme Court, which will determine if he incited the Jan. 6 riot, and if the 14th Amendment argument is valid for keeping him off the ballot.
The poll also looked into expectations for the Supreme Court's eventual decision, with 43% predicting an overturn. However, only a minority of 23% believe the ban will be upheld, reflecting skepticism about the court's leaning and its impact on this high-profile case. Among Democrats, just one-third believe the court will maintain Trump's exclusion from the ballot.
The survey sought out responses from some 3,500 participants online.