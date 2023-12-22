https://sputnikglobe.com/20231222/watch-russian-mortar-crew-eliminate-ukrainian-armored-vehicles-1115740360.html

Watch Russian Mortar Crew Eliminate Ukrainian Armored Vehicles

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of the detachment of a "nomadic" mortar of the reconnaissance unit of the Zapad battlegroup destroying two armored vehicles with the command staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the direction of Kupyansk.

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of the detachment of a "nomadic" mortar of the reconnaissance unit of the Zapad battlegroup destroying two armored vehicles with the command staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the direction of Kupyansk.The ministry said that this kind of combat work in the direction of Kupyansk is carried out continuously. Small targets are constantly identified: mainly armored pickup trucks, cars. The task is to keep the enemy in constant tension, the ministry added.

