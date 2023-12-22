International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231222/watch-russian-mortar-crew-eliminate-ukrainian-armored-vehicles-1115740360.html
Watch Russian Mortar Crew Eliminate Ukrainian Armored Vehicles
Watch Russian Mortar Crew Eliminate Ukrainian Armored Vehicles
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of the detachment of a "nomadic" mortar of the reconnaissance unit of the Zapad battlegroup destroying two armored vehicles with the command staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the direction of Kupyansk.
2023-12-22T08:32+0000
2023-12-22T08:32+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
video
russia
uav
ukraine
russian defense ministry
ukrainian armed forces
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/16/1115741221_90:0:1333:699_1920x0_80_0_0_b464011c8a735f2c22ccb30be519097c.jpg
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of the detachment of a "nomadic" mortar of the reconnaissance unit of the Zapad battlegroup destroying two armored vehicles with the command staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the direction of Kupyansk.The ministry said that this kind of combat work in the direction of Kupyansk is carried out continuously. Small targets are constantly identified: mainly armored pickup trucks, cars. The task is to keep the enemy in constant tension, the ministry added.
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Russian mortar of a reconnaissance unit destroyed two armored vehicles with command staff of the Ukrainian forces in the Kupyansk direction
Russian mortar of a reconnaissance unit destroyed two armored vehicles with command staff of the Ukrainian forces in the Kupyansk direction
2023-12-22T08:32+0000
true
PT0M44S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/16/1115741221_246:0:1178:699_1920x0_80_0_0_6946b243a781df9a198c411b5bca5720.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian mortat crew, russian defense ministry, ukrainian armed forces
russian mortat crew, russian defense ministry, ukrainian armed forces

Watch Russian Mortar Crew Eliminate Ukrainian Armored Vehicles

08:32 GMT 22.12.2023
© Sputnik
Subscribe
Russia’S 2B11 120 mm mortar is a powerful and versatile weapon system used by the Russian military. It has a range of up to 7.5 kilometers and can fire a variety of munitions, including high-explosive, smoke, and illumination rounds.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of the detachment of a "nomadic" mortar of the reconnaissance unit of the Zapad battlegroup destroying two armored vehicles with the command staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the direction of Kupyansk.
The ministry said that this kind of combat work in the direction of Kupyansk is carried out continuously. Small targets are constantly identified: mainly armored pickup trucks, cars. The task is to keep the enemy in constant tension, the ministry added.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала