Watch: Russian Paratroopers Use Drones to Deliver Ammunition and Supplies in Special Op Zone
Watch: Russian Paratroopers Use Drones to Deliver Ammunition and Supplies in Special Op Zone
2023-12-22
Drones, also known as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), have revolutionized modern warfare by providing military forces with a new level of intelligence, surveillance, and attack capabilities. As technology continues to advance, drones are expected to play an increasingly significant role in future military operations.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of Russian paratroopers from Battlegroup Yug using cargo-dropping drones to deliver ammunition and supplies to Russian fighters on the most dangerous parts of the front line.
The ministry added that water, food, communications equipment, and ammunition are only provided with the help of drones when the delivery of these items by conventional transport is endangered because access roads can be shelled by enemy artillery. In addition, Ukrainian units have recently been actively using FPV drones on any road transport heading to forward positions. A UAV unit can perform several dozen such missions per day, delivering necessary supplies to paratroopers on the front lines.