What's Behind Ukraine Accusing Russia of Axing Its Weapon Deals?

Kiev is on a blame spree as money flows from the West have dwindled. Now Ukrainian military contractors are accusing Russia of sabotaging their efforts to buy arms abroad — but that the only "reason" foreign states could be reluctant to sell weapons to Ukraine?

Moscow is routinely hindering Kiev's efforts to buy weapons abroad, Ukrainian Armored Technology CEO Vladislav Belbas claimed in an interview with the Ukrainian newspaper which was published on December 21."In one country, on the other side of the world, we found fighter jets and began to negotiate the purchase. The seller was ready and the [Ukrainian] Ministry of Defense confirmed that [jets] were needed. Suddenly, one of the letters about this agreement fell into the hands of the Russians," Belbas told the media, complaining that Russian diplomats immediately stepped in and facilitated the cancellation of the deal.Reading between the lines it is easy to see that the Ukrainian leadership is growing desperate about dwindling Western aid amid its botched counteroffensive, and is conjuring the spectre of Russian "interference", Andrei Koshkin, Soviet and Russian Army veteran, reserve colonel and military expert, told Sputnik. He pointed out that someone within the Ukrainian ranks must have leaked the information to Russia, indicating that infighting and betrayal are on the rise.Ukraine Image Tarnished With Endemic CorruptionRussia's alleged interference is not the only reason why some foreign officials could be reluctant to sell weapons to Kiev. Foreign governments are well aware of the endemic corruption in Ukraine, the expert noted.In 2022-2023, Ukrainian contractors were repeatedly involved in corruption scandals concerning the purchase of weapons, including from foreign sellers.US media reported in October 2022 that Washington had begun on-site inspections in Ukraine to keep track of the arms it supplied, following a series of reports alleging that US weapons were vanishing in Ukraine.In April 2022, CNN quoted US officials and Pentagon sources as saying that "the US has few ways to track the substantial supply of anti-tank, anti-aircraft and other weaponry it has sent across the border into Ukraine." According to them, there was a real threat of US arms ending up in the wrong hands.In September, the Defense Department inspector-general revealed that a senior official from the US arrived in Ukraine in mid-August to monitor ongoing US security assistance to Kiev. This team was expanded in late September. However, it is unlikely that they would manage to put an end to the misappropriation, Sputnik's commentators believe.While Western structures that provide military aid to Ukraine are well aware of rampant theft in the Eastern European country, that does not mean that they are free from corruption themselves, the expert remarked.

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

