Czech Police Checking Prague Airport After Anonymous Threat of 5 Bombs

An anonymous person has allegedly planted five bombs at an airport in the Czech capital of Prague, with pyrotechnicians checking the premises of the air harbor, Prague Police said on Saturday.

"An English-speaking man announced the planting of five bombs at Vaclav Havel Airport (in Prague). Security measures have been put in place, passengers are asked to be patient and follow police instructions. Airport operations are not restricted and we are trying to determine if the caller is in the building," the police said on X. The law enforcement agency also said that specially trained forces have joined the search for the perpetrator, adding that sappers are searching for the alleged bombs.Later in the day, the police said that bomb threat procedures have been completed, as no explosive devices have been discovered at the airport, noting that the search for the anonymous caller, who is facing criminal punishment, continues.

