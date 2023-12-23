International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231223/czech-police-checking-prague-airport-after-anonymous-threat-of-5-bombs-1115775875.html
Czech Police Checking Prague Airport After Anonymous Threat of 5 Bombs
Czech Police Checking Prague Airport After Anonymous Threat of 5 Bombs
An anonymous person has allegedly planted five bombs at an airport in the Czech capital of Prague, with pyrotechnicians checking the premises of the air harbor, Prague Police said on Saturday.
2023-12-23T20:54+0000
2023-12-23T20:54+0000
world
europe
czech republic
prague
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103938/19/1039381970_0:0:4542:2555_1920x0_80_0_0_b7e0e09fb43c4690c9f3629cbc729845.jpg
"An English-speaking man announced the planting of five bombs at Vaclav Havel Airport (in Prague). Security measures have been put in place, passengers are asked to be patient and follow police instructions. Airport operations are not restricted and we are trying to determine if the caller is in the building," the police said on X. The law enforcement agency also said that specially trained forces have joined the search for the perpetrator, adding that sappers are searching for the alleged bombs.Later in the day, the police said that bomb threat procedures have been completed, as no explosive devices have been discovered at the airport, noting that the search for the anonymous caller, who is facing criminal punishment, continues.
czech republic
prague
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103938/19/1039381970_571:0:4542:2978_1920x0_80_0_0_9710ec0cf3cc891f43d1c4890baf93ec.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
czech, prague bombs, vaclav havel airport, attack in prague, czech crime, planting bombs at vaclav havel airport, czech police reports
czech, prague bombs, vaclav havel airport, attack in prague, czech crime, planting bombs at vaclav havel airport, czech police reports

Czech Police Checking Prague Airport After Anonymous Threat of 5 Bombs

20:54 GMT 23.12.2023
© AFP 2023 / MICHAL CIZEKA woman leaves the Vaclav Havel airport in the Czech capital Prague on October 5, 2012
A woman leaves the Vaclav Havel airport in the Czech capital Prague on October 5, 2012 - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.12.2023
© AFP 2023 / MICHAL CIZEK
Subscribe
PRAGUE (Sputnik) - An anonymous person has allegedly planted five bombs at an airport in the Czech capital of Prague, with pyrotechnicians checking the premises of the air harbor, Prague Police said on Saturday, adding that airport operations have not been disrupted.
"An English-speaking man announced the planting of five bombs at Vaclav Havel Airport (in Prague). Security measures have been put in place, passengers are asked to be patient and follow police instructions. Airport operations are not restricted and we are trying to determine if the caller is in the building," the police said on X.
The law enforcement agency also said that specially trained forces have joined the search for the perpetrator, adding that sappers are searching for the alleged bombs.
Later in the day, the police said that bomb threat procedures have been completed, as no explosive devices have been discovered at the airport, noting that the search for the anonymous caller, who is facing criminal punishment, continues.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала