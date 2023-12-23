https://sputnikglobe.com/20231223/irans-president-slams-us-as-largest-factor-of-instability-in-the-world-1115772918.html
Iran's President Slams US as Largest Factor of Instability in the World
During the Tehran International Conference on Palestine, Raisi condemned the US, which claims to defend freedom and democracy, as the perpetrator of major crimes and global instability.
Amid ongoing tensions over US backing for Israel's latest assault on Gaza, Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi has accused the United States of being the "largest factor of instability" in the entire world.
During the Tehran International Conference on Palestine, Raisi condemned the US, which claims to defend freedom and democracy, as the perpetrator of major crimes
and global instability
.
"Those who claim to protect freedom and democracy have shown themselves to be the perpetrators of the greatest crimes, racial discrimination, and human rights violations," Raisi said. "It has become clear to everyone that the US is not only not a factor of stability in any region of the world but has been and remains the largest factor of instability and lack of security worldwide, including in Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, and other parts of the world."
His statement follows US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's claims that America does not seek war with Iran and urges Tehran to de-escalate tensions in the Middle East.
But Austin also condemned the increasing attacks in the region by forces "linked to Iran," threatening regional populations and escalating the Israel-Palestine conflict.
The Israeli-Palestinian conflict re-erupted on October 7 with an unprecedented break-out from the besieged Gaza Strip by Hamas and other armed groups, accompanied by a major rocket barrage. Israel's bombing campaign and ground incursion in response has caused tens of thousands of civilian casualties and a humanitarian crisis.
Some of the several hundred Israelis taken captive in the first days were released during a short-lived ceasefire in return for several times as many Palestinian women and children held by Israel. but most remain in Gaza.
The Russian Foreign Ministry has called for an end to the hostilities, echoing Russian President Vladimir Putin's stance that a resolution to the Middle East crisis is possible only based on the UN Security Council's "two-state" formula, advocating for an independent Palestinian state within 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.
The Israeli-Palestinian conflict has been a source of tension and conflict in the region for decades. The UN's 1947 resolution, actively supported by the USSR, proposed the creation of two states of Israel and Palestine side-by-side, but Israelis seized most of the Palestinian lands in the 1948 war and occupied the remaining territories in 1967.