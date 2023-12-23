https://sputnikglobe.com/20231223/uk-navy-says-received-report-about-incident-off-yemen-coast-in-bab-al-mandab-strait-1115775993.html

UK Navy Says Received Report About Incident off Yemen Coast in Bab al-Mandab Strait

The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Saturday it received a report on an incident off the Yemeni coast in the Bab al-Mandab Strait, adding that the investigation is underway.

"UKMTO has received a report of an incident in the vicinity of the Bab El Mandeb, 45NM [nautical miles] South West of Saleef, Yemen. Authorities are investigating. Vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO," the authority said in a statement.After the armed conflict between Israel and Palestinian movement Hamas escalated in October, Yemen's Ansar Allah rebel movement, also known as the Houthis, has intensified its attacks on cargo ships linked to Israel in the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea, vowing to continue the attacks until Israel ends its military actions in the Gaza Strip.On December 18, the US launched Operation Prosperity Guardian, a multinational effort to counter Houthi attacks on Red Sea shipping routes. This operation, including the navies of countries like Britain, Canada, France and Italy, aims to secure this vital area for global trade, especially oil shipments.

