US-China Hotline Restored, Border Stalemate, US Bombs in Gaza
Recordings of former President Donald Trump pressuring Michigan county canvassers are unearthed. What they mean is up for interpretation.
US-China Hotline Restored, Border Stalemate, US Bombs in Gaza
US-China Hotline Restored, Border Stalemate, US Bombs in Gaza
04:04 GMT 23.12.2023 (Updated: 10:20 GMT 23.12.2023)
Recordings of former President Donald Trump pressuring Michigan county canvassers are unearthed. What they mean is up for interpretation.
Scholar, educator and journalist KJ Noh joins Misfits hosts Ben Zinevich and Michelle Witte to talk about reports that Israel is dropping huge American bombs in areas of Gaza it directed civilians to evacuate to, the impact of the Chinese and American militaries reopening direct communications channels, what’s behind stories about Chinese mind control weapons, whether the Pentagon’s new guidance on protecting civilians will actually reduce civilian casualties in war, the Biden administration’s desire to implement more tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, and the White House contemplating using Western-held Russian assets to fund Ukraine’s military.
Activist, former educator, and podcast host Sabrina Salvati discusses Western media debunking Israel’s claims that Gaza’s Al Shifa hospital hosted Hamas operations after IDF bombing that killed hundreds of civilians, the beginning of mainstream media anchors condemning Israel's conduct in the war on Gaza, Nikki Haley's conspiracy theories trying to link Russian President Vladimir Putin to the October 7th offensive by Palestinian militants, the state of Marianne Williamson's campaign that is competing against Biden for the Democratic nomination, an update on the campus antisemitism debacle that Congress is waging against university heads, and the banning of certain journalists on TikTok.
Todd Miller, contributor to the Border Chronicle and author of a number of books on US border policy, discusses whether the negotiations on immigration policy will be reinvigorated in the new year, House Speaker Mike Johnson urging Biden to take executive action on the border, how border processing facilities can lack resources as border budgets keep increasing, and how to understand the role of private industry in shaping border perceptions and policy.
The Misfits also discuss bear attacks in Japan, the 2019 coup in Bolivia, and Gen Z’s feet phobia.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
