US Saw 3rd Highest Monthly Number of Crossings on Southern Border Under Biden in November

US recorded the third highest number of illegal crossings on the American southern border under the Biden administration this past November, revealed US Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

CBP data revealed on Friday that there were 242,418 illegal crossings on the US southern border in November, the third most number of illegal crossings in a month since President Joe Biden took office in January 2021.The other two months that saw the highest number of illegal crossings under Biden are 252,315 in December 2022 and 269,735 in September 2023, according to CBP.The United States had its third record-setting year in a row on the US southern border with more than 2.4 million apprehensions in fiscal year 2023, which ended in September. Republicans in the Senate are currently negotiating with Senate Democrats and White House officials to include border policy changes in the Biden supplemental bill to deter the massive number of illegal crossings on the border.The White House is reportedly willing to make such concessions in exchange for Republicans supporting the bill, which includes more than $60 billion in additional aid for Ukraine.

