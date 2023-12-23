https://sputnikglobe.com/20231223/us-supreme-court-deals-major-blow-to-special-counsel-prosecuting-trump-1115759630.html

US Supreme Court Deals Major Blow to Special Counsel Prosecuting Trump

On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins delved into several topics from around the globe, including the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to postpone a ruling on former U.S. President Donald Trump's immunity until the lower courts weigh in on the status.

To kick off the show, host Rachel Blevins hosted journalist Nebojsa Malic for a discussion on the Biden administration's desire to give Ukraine $300 billion worth of seized Russian assets.Later in the hour, Rachel spoke to independent journalist Robert Inlakesh about the UN session on Gaza, along with the ongoing humanitarian catastrophe in the isolated Palestinian enclave.The Backstory began the final hour by hosting lawyer and political commentator Steve Gill on the topic of the US border crisis, which witnessed an unprecedented number of migrants attempting to enter the country.In the final half hour, Rachel spoke to tax attorney Steve Hayes about the Supreme Court's decision to wait for the lower courts to weigh in on Donald Trump's immunity case.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

