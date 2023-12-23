https://sputnikglobe.com/20231223/usaf-combing-two-damaged-f-35s-to-make-franken-bird-1115760617.html

USAF Combing Two Damaged F-35s To Make 'Franken-Bird'

The USAF and Lockheed Martin are attempting to combine two broken F-35 Fighter Jets into one flyable plane.

2023-12-23T02:37+0000

The US Air Force (USAF) and Lockheed Martin are attempting to combine two damaged F-35 Joint Strike Fighters into one plane that can fly in a project that has been dubbed “Franken-bird.”Both planes were damaged in separate incidents, one with the tail number AF-211 damaged its nose beyond repair after a failure of its forward landing gear. The other, with tail number AF-27, was damaged in a severe engine fire but its nose was recoverable.The Pentagon’s F-35 Joint Procurement Office (JPO) said that the office is constantly looking for new parts but this will be its first attempt to create a new plane out of parts of two damaged planes.The hope is that the Franken-bird will be completed by March 2025.Scott Taylor, the lead mechanical engineer on the Franken-bird project for Lockheed Martin said that the procedures and tools being developed could be utilized in normal maintenance operations.The USAF added that specialized tools, fixtures and equipment have been developed that will allow F-35s to be repaired overseas. "We’ve designed versatile tooling that fits neatly into a [container] box, making it transportable to various locations, including forward operation areas,” Taylor said.Eight NATO countries and five non-NATO partners have contracts for F-35 Jets. Each plane costs an estimated $110.3 to $135.8 million, not including operating and maintenance.

