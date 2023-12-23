https://sputnikglobe.com/20231223/watch-russian-mortar-crews-suppress-ukrainian-firing-positions-eliminate-infantry--1115765291.html

Watch Russian Mortar Crews Suppress Ukrainian Firing Positions, Eliminate Infantry

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of airborne mortar units suppressing firing positions and destroying Ukrainian infantry in the Verbovoye area of the Zaporozhye region.

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of airborne mortar units suppressing Ukrainian firing positions and destroying infantry in the Verbovoye area of the Zaporozhye region.Paratrooper reconnaissance received data on the enemy's entrenchment at a location. The Ukrainian fighters were detected with the help of an unmanned aerial vehicle. Mortar units of the airborne troops suppressed the firing positions and destroyed hidden enemy personnel at a range of up to 6,000 meters, the ministry said.

