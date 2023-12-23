https://sputnikglobe.com/20231223/watch-russian-mortar-crews-suppress-ukrainian-firing-positions-eliminate-infantry--1115765291.html
Watch Russian Mortar Crews Suppress Ukrainian Firing Positions, Eliminate Infantry
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of airborne mortar units suppressing firing positions and destroying Ukrainian infantry in the Verbovoye area of the Zaporozhye region.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of airborne mortar units suppressing Ukrainian firing positions and destroying infantry in the Verbovoye area of the Zaporozhye region.Paratrooper reconnaissance received data on the enemy's entrenchment at a location. The Ukrainian fighters were detected with the help of an unmanned aerial vehicle. Mortar units of the airborne troops suppressed the firing positions and destroyed hidden enemy personnel at a range of up to 6,000 meters, the ministry said.
Mortars are versatile weapons that can be used to deliver high-explosive, smoke, or illumination rounds over long distances, making them a valuable asset in different types of warfare. Russian mortar crews have demonstrated their expertise in using these weapons to devastating effect, inflicting heavy casualties on enemy forces.
Paratrooper reconnaissance received data on the enemy's entrenchment at a location. The Ukrainian fighters were detected with the help of an unmanned aerial vehicle. Mortar units of the airborne troops suppressed the firing positions and destroyed hidden enemy personnel at a range of up to 6,000 meters, the ministry said.