International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231223/watch-russian-mortar-crews-suppress-ukrainian-firing-positions-eliminate-infantry--1115765291.html
Watch Russian Mortar Crews Suppress Ukrainian Firing Positions, Eliminate Infantry
Watch Russian Mortar Crews Suppress Ukrainian Firing Positions, Eliminate Infantry
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of airborne mortar units suppressing firing positions and destroying Ukrainian infantry in the Verbovoye area of the Zaporozhye region.
2023-12-23T13:03+0000
2023-12-23T13:03+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
zaporozhye
russian defense ministry
paratroopers
uav
video
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/17/1115766115_87:0:1330:699_1920x0_80_0_0_a993bb909a3a1329130954ee80661424.jpg
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of airborne mortar units suppressing Ukrainian firing positions and destroying infantry in the Verbovoye area of the Zaporozhye region.Paratrooper reconnaissance received data on the enemy's entrenchment at a location. The Ukrainian fighters were detected with the help of an unmanned aerial vehicle. Mortar units of the airborne troops suppressed the firing positions and destroyed hidden enemy personnel at a range of up to 6,000 meters, the ministry said.
russia
ukraine
zaporozhye
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Mortar crews of Russian paratroopers suppressed Ukrainian firing positions and eliminated enemy infantry
Mortar crews of Russian paratroopers suppressed Ukrainian firing positions and eliminated enemy infantry
2023-12-23T13:03+0000
true
PT0M38S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/17/1115766115_243:0:1175:699_1920x0_80_0_0_00aae32fc6efcd4429d36fc714d7e0cd.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukrainian firing positions, zaporozhye region, russian defense ministry
ukrainian firing positions, zaporozhye region, russian defense ministry

Watch Russian Mortar Crews Suppress Ukrainian Firing Positions, Eliminate Infantry

13:03 GMT 23.12.2023
© Sputnik
Subscribe
Mortars are versatile weapons that can be used to deliver high-explosive, smoke, or illumination rounds over long distances, making them a valuable asset in different types of warfare. Russian mortar crews have demonstrated their expertise in using these weapons to devastating effect, inflicting heavy casualties on enemy forces.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of airborne mortar units suppressing Ukrainian firing positions and destroying infantry in the Verbovoye area of the Zaporozhye region.
Paratrooper reconnaissance received data on the enemy's entrenchment at a location. The Ukrainian fighters were detected with the help of an unmanned aerial vehicle. Mortar units of the airborne troops suppressed the firing positions and destroyed hidden enemy personnel at a range of up to 6,000 meters, the ministry said.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала