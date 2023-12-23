International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Watch: Russian Paratroopers Hit Ukrainian Infantry Near Artemovsk With Drones
Watch: Russian Paratroopers Hit Ukrainian Infantry Near Artemovsk With Drones
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of UAV units of the Ivanovo paratroopers destroying several groups of Ukrainian infantry near Artemovsk with the help of drones.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of Ivanovo paratrooper UAV units destroying groups of Ukrainian infantry near Artemovsk (Bakhmut) with the help of drones.In the footage, the paratroopers hit a group of Ukrainian personnel with a precise drop from a UAV. After the explosion, the detonation of ammunition began. The next target was a so-called foxhole, a hole in a trench used to escape from shrapnel. The Ivanovo paratroopers managed to drop the ammunition right in front of the foxhole, and an enemy soldier who was inside was wounded.
06:49 GMT 23.12.2023
Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), also known as drones, have become a game changer in modern warfare. They can be used for reconnaissance, surveillance, and attack with minimal risk to human life.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of Ivanovo paratrooper UAV units destroying groups of Ukrainian infantry near Artemovsk (Bakhmut) with the help of drones.
In the footage, the paratroopers hit a group of Ukrainian personnel with a precise drop from a UAV. After the explosion, the detonation of ammunition began. The next target was a so-called foxhole, a hole in a trench used to escape from shrapnel. The Ivanovo paratroopers managed to drop the ammunition right in front of the foxhole, and an enemy soldier who was inside was wounded.
