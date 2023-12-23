https://sputnikglobe.com/20231223/watch-russian-paratroopers-hit-ukrainian-infantry-near-artemovsk-with-drones-1115763060.html

Watch: Russian Paratroopers Hit Ukrainian Infantry Near Artemovsk With Drones

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of UAV units of the Ivanovo paratroopers destroying several groups of Ukrainian infantry near Artemovsk with the help of drones.

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of Ivanovo paratrooper UAV units destroying groups of Ukrainian infantry near Artemovsk (Bakhmut) with the help of drones.In the footage, the paratroopers hit a group of Ukrainian personnel with a precise drop from a UAV. After the explosion, the detonation of ammunition began. The next target was a so-called foxhole, a hole in a trench used to escape from shrapnel. The Ivanovo paratroopers managed to drop the ammunition right in front of the foxhole, and an enemy soldier who was inside was wounded.

