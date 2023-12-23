https://sputnikglobe.com/20231223/watch-russian-paratroopers-hit-ukrainian-infantry-near-artemovsk-with-drones-1115763060.html
Watch: Russian Paratroopers Hit Ukrainian Infantry Near Artemovsk With Drones
Watch: Russian Paratroopers Hit Ukrainian Infantry Near Artemovsk With Drones
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of UAV units of the Ivanovo paratroopers destroying several groups of Ukrainian infantry near Artemovsk with the help of drones.
2023-12-23T06:49+0000
2023-12-23T06:49+0000
2023-12-23T06:49+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
video
russia
ukraine
russian armed forces
uav
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/17/1115762823_92:0:1331:697_1920x0_80_0_0_c3deed0deea7de3961420eeb7bdc0e1b.jpg
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of Ivanovo paratrooper UAV units destroying groups of Ukrainian infantry near Artemovsk (Bakhmut) with the help of drones.In the footage, the paratroopers hit a group of Ukrainian personnel with a precise drop from a UAV. After the explosion, the detonation of ammunition began. The next target was a so-called foxhole, a hole in a trench used to escape from shrapnel. The Ivanovo paratroopers managed to drop the ammunition right in front of the foxhole, and an enemy soldier who was inside was wounded.
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/17/1115762823_247:0:1176:697_1920x0_80_0_0_ab2f0caac79797c1fb484e523d61a6a7.jpg
UAV units of Russian paratroopers destroy Ukrainian infantry near Artemovsk using drones
UAV units of Russian paratroopers destroy Ukrainian infantry near Artemovsk using drones
2023-12-23T06:49+0000
true
PT1M31S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian paratroopers, ukrainian infantry, drones, russian defense ministry
russian paratroopers, ukrainian infantry, drones, russian defense ministry
Watch: Russian Paratroopers Hit Ukrainian Infantry Near Artemovsk With Drones
Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), also known as drones, have become a game changer in modern warfare. They can be used for reconnaissance, surveillance, and attack with minimal risk to human life.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of Ivanovo paratrooper UAV units destroying groups of Ukrainian infantry near Artemovsk (Bakhmut) with the help of drones.
In the footage, the paratroopers hit a group of Ukrainian personnel with a precise drop from a UAV. After the explosion, the detonation of ammunition began. The next target was a so-called foxhole, a hole in a trench used to escape from shrapnel. The Ivanovo paratroopers managed to drop the ammunition right in front of the foxhole, and an enemy soldier who was inside was wounded.