Weekly News Wrap-Up: Gaza Crisis Spreads to the Red Sea, and Trump Gets Thrown Off Colorado Ballot
The Gaza crisis continues to spread as the Yemen military blocks the Red Sea to Israeli traffic.
The Gaza crisis continues to spread as the Yemen military blocks the Red Sea to Israeli traffic.
Dr. Linwood Tauheed, Associate Professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss rising homelessness and the odds of an inflation-driven US recession.Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss the UN response to the crisis in Gaza and the Yemen government's chess moves in the Red Sea.KJ Noh, peace activist, writer, and teacher, joins us to discuss the US Empire's machinations to use Japan as a military proxy and policy tool against China and China's response to US arms shipments to Taiwan.Jim Kavanagh, whose work can be found at Jim Kavanagh's Substack and thepolemicist.net, and Steve Poikonen, host of AM WakeUp & SlowNewsDay live on Rokfin & Rumble, come together to discuss the dysfunctional political system in the US as President Biden's poll numbers drop and Democrats work to remove Donald Trump from the ballot. Also, they discuss Julian Assange.Ajamu Baraka, 2016 US vice presidential candidate for the Green Party, and Erica Caines, founder of Liberation Through Reading and Editor of Hood Communist Blog, discuss the results of a peace delegation to China and US moves to destabilize the Asia Pacific region and other areas of the world.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
us recession, red sea crisis, gaza war, palestine-israel conflict, yemeni houthis, asia-pacific, us-china tensions, taiwan, bidenomics, biden ratings, julian assange
04:02 GMT 23.12.2023 (Updated: 09:58 GMT 23.12.2023)
The Gaza crisis continues to spread as the Yemen military blocks the Red Sea to Israeli traffic.
Dr. Linwood Tauheed, Associate Professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss rising homelessness and the odds of an inflation-driven US recession.
Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss the UN response to the crisis in Gaza and the Yemen government's chess moves in the Red Sea.
KJ Noh, peace activist, writer, and teacher, joins us to discuss the US Empire's machinations to use Japan as a military proxy and policy tool against China and China's response to US arms shipments to Taiwan.
Jim Kavanagh
, whose work can be found at Jim Kavanagh's Substack and thepolemicist.net
, and Steve Poikonen
, host of AM WakeUp & SlowNewsDay live on Rokfin & Rumble, come together to discuss the dysfunctional political system in the US as President Biden's poll numbers drop and Democrats work to remove Donald Trump from the ballot. Also, they discuss Julian Assange.
Ajamu Baraka, 2016 US vice presidential candidate for the Green Party, and Erica Caines, founder of Liberation Through Reading and Editor of Hood Communist Blog, discuss the results of a peace delegation to China and US moves to destabilize the Asia Pacific region and other areas of the world.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM