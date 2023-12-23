https://sputnikglobe.com/20231223/white-house-considers-giving-ukraine-300-billion-of-seized-russian-assets-1115755714.html
White House Considers Giving Ukraine $300 Billion of Seized Russian Assets
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discussed several topics from around the world, including the latest reports about the Biden administration seeking to fund Ukraine with seized Russian assets.
In the first hour, The Final Countdown spoke to political commentator and cartoonist Scott Stantis about former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani declaring bankruptcy just days after being ordered to pay $148 billion by a federal court.Later in the first hour, The Final Countdown was joined by lawyer and political commentator Tyler Nixon to discuss the state of Colorado's decision to leave former US President Donald Trump off the 2024 presidential ballot.The second hour began with a discussion on the Biden administration's attempt to gift Ukraine some $300 billion worth of Russian assets, regardless if it is legal or not. The Final Countdown spoke to international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda about this desperate move by the Biden administration.In the final half hour, The Final Countdown spoke to human rights lawyer Dan Kovalik about the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip after failed negotiations between Israel and Hamas in Egypt.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
In the first hour, The Final Countdown spoke to political commentator and cartoonist Scott Stantis about former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani declaring bankruptcy just days after being ordered to pay $148 billion by a federal court.
Later in the first hour, The Final Countdown was joined by lawyer and political commentator Tyler Nixon to discuss the state of Colorado's decision to leave former US President Donald Trump off the 2024 presidential ballot.
The second hour began with a discussion on the Biden administration's attempt to gift Ukraine some $300 billion worth of Russian assets, regardless if it is legal or not. The Final Countdown spoke to international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda about this desperate move by the Biden administration.
In the final half hour, The Final Countdown spoke to human rights lawyer Dan Kovalik about the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip after failed negotiations between Israel and Hamas in Egypt.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
