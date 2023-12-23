International
Wings of Strength: Russia's Long-Range Aviation Celebrates 109 Years Soaring High
Today marks a momentous occasion in Russia, as the nation celebrates the 109th anniversary of its Long-Range Aviation. Often referred to as "The Switchers," these long-range aircraft play a crucial role as part of the nuclear triad, forming the air component of Russia's Strategic Nuclear Forces.
December 23, designated as the Day of Long-Range Aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces, serves as the professional holiday for all military personnel involved in the Long-Range Aviation. This integral component of Russia's Strategic Forces operates directly under the Supreme Command of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation and holds a prominent position as one of its key reserves. The Long-Range Strategic Aviation plays a key role in strengthening the country's defense capabilities and is one of the three pillars of the Russian nuclear triad. Its proven effectiveness in the special military operation zone using non-nuclear weapons underscores its ability to play a significant role in various military scenarios.In honor of this significant milestone, Sputnik is pleased to present a video that showcases the masterful work of the pilots of the Long-Range Aviation.The motto "Skill, Courage, Dignity, Honor" resonates with the pilots of the Russian Long-Range Aviation, who operate a fleet that includes Tu-160 and Tu-95MS strategic missile carriers, MiG-31 fighter jets, Tu-22M3 long-range bombers, Il-78 tankers, and various types of training and transport aircraft.
Wings of Strength: Russia's Long-Range Aviation Celebrates 109 Years Soaring High

December 23, designated as the Day of Long-Range Aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces, serves as the professional holiday for all military personnel involved in the Long-Range Aviation.
This integral component of Russia's Strategic Forces operates directly under the Supreme Command of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation and holds a prominent position as one of its key reserves.
The Long-Range Strategic Aviation plays a key role in strengthening the country's defense capabilities and is one of the three pillars of the Russian nuclear triad. Its proven effectiveness in the special military operation zone using non-nuclear weapons underscores its ability to play a significant role in various military scenarios.
In honor of this significant milestone, Sputnik is pleased to present a video that showcases the masterful work of the pilots of the Long-Range Aviation.
The motto "Skill, Courage, Dignity, Honor" resonates with the pilots of the Russian Long-Range Aviation, who operate a fleet that includes Tu-160 and Tu-95MS strategic missile carriers, MiG-31 fighter jets, Tu-22M3 long-range bombers, Il-78 tankers, and various types of training and transport aircraft.
