Death Toll From Israeli Strikes on Refugee Camp in Gaza Strip Rises to 45 - Reports
The death toll from Israeli strikes on the Al-Maghazi refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip has reached 45, the Al Jazeera broadcaster reported on Sunday.
Earlier in the day, Palestinian broadcaster Al-Aqsa reported that over 20 people were killed as a result of the shelling. The Israeli raids on houses in the refugee camp has left many other people injured, Al Jazeera added. On October 7, Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip, while its fighters breached the border, opening fire on the military and civilians. As a result, over 1,200 people in Israel were killed and some 240 others abducted.Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza and launched a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 20,400 people have been killed so far in Gaza as a result of Israeli strikes, local authorities said.On November 24, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The ceasefire was extended several times and expired on December 1.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The death toll from Israeli strikes on the Al-Maghazi refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip has reached 45, the Al Jazeera broadcaster reported on Sunday.
Earlier in the day, Palestinian broadcaster Al-Aqsa reported that over 20 people were killed as a result of the shelling.
The Israeli raids on houses in the refugee camp has left many other people injured, Al Jazeera added.
On October 7, Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip, while its fighters breached the border, opening fire on the military and civilians. As a result, over 1,200 people in Israel were killed and some 240 others abducted.
Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza and launched a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 20,400 people have been killed so far in Gaza as a result of Israeli strikes, local authorities said.
On November 24, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The ceasefire was extended several times and expired on December 1.