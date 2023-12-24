https://sputnikglobe.com/20231224/first-angara-a5-rocket-shipped-to-vostochny-cosmodrome-1115779726.html
First Angara-A5 Rocket Shipped to Vostochny Cosmodrome
First Angara-A5 Rocket Shipped to Vostochny Cosmodrome
The Russian Khrunichev State Research and Production Space Center has sent the Angara-A5 rocket from its Omsk branch, the Polet Production Association, to the Vostochny cosmodrome, Roscosmos reported.
2023-12-24T07:20+0000
2023-12-24T07:20+0000
2023-12-24T07:20+0000
russia
vostochny cosmodrome
russia
angara-a5 rocket
rocket
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/18/1115778860_0:67:1280:787_1920x0_80_0_0_85c64f83331b76652ad75f4756bbefb6.jpg
The Russian Khrunichev State Research and Production Space Center has sent anAngara-A5 carrier rocket from its Omsk branch, the Polet Production Association, to the Vostochny Cosmodrome, Roscosmos has reported.According to Roscosmos, Polet specialists, with the participation of colleagues from the Khrunichev Center's structural departments, have completed tests of the rocket.The inspection of all its systems confirmed the readiness of Angara-A5 for the start of flight design tests, the state corporation's press release added.Angara is a family of modular Russian launch vehicles with different payloads. Its development is based on universal rocket modules with oxygen-kerosene engines.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231117/prototype-of-angara-nzh-rocket-installed-on-launch-pad-of-vostochny-cosmodrome-1115017520.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/18/1115778860_72:0:1209:853_1920x0_80_0_0_4341545fd9228fca6f87772edd71468e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
angara-a5 rocket, vostochny cosmodrome,
angara-a5 rocket, vostochny cosmodrome,
First Angara-A5 Rocket Shipped to Vostochny Cosmodrome
The Angara-A5 is a rocket developed by Russia’s Roscosmos space agency and is part of the Angara rocket family. The Angara-A5 has a payload capacity of up to 24 metric tons and can be launched from the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Russia.
The Russian Khrunichev State Research and Production Space Center has sent anAngara-A5 carrier rocket from its Omsk branch, the Polet Production Association, to the Vostochny Cosmodrome, Roscosmos has reported.
According to Roscosmos, Polet specialists, with the participation of colleagues from the Khrunichev Center's structural departments, have completed tests of the rocket
.
The inspection of all its systems confirmed the readiness of Angara-A5 for the start of flight design tests, the state corporation's press release added.
"As part of the Amur I space rocket complex of the first stage in Vostochny, it is planned to use three-stage heavy-lift launch vehicles Angara-A5 and Angara-A5M," Roscosmos added.
Angara is a family of modular Russian launch vehicles with different payloads. Its development is based on universal rocket modules with oxygen-kerosene engines.