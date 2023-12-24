https://sputnikglobe.com/20231224/first-angara-a5-rocket-shipped-to-vostochny-cosmodrome-1115779726.html

First Angara-A5 Rocket Shipped to Vostochny Cosmodrome

The Russian Khrunichev State Research and Production Space Center has sent the Angara-A5 rocket from its Omsk branch, the Polet Production Association, to the Vostochny cosmodrome, Roscosmos reported.

The Russian Khrunichev State Research and Production Space Center has sent anAngara-A5 carrier rocket from its Omsk branch, the Polet Production Association, to the Vostochny Cosmodrome, Roscosmos has reported.According to Roscosmos, Polet specialists, with the participation of colleagues from the Khrunichev Center's structural departments, have completed tests of the rocket.The inspection of all its systems confirmed the readiness of Angara-A5 for the start of flight design tests, the state corporation's press release added.Angara is a family of modular Russian launch vehicles with different payloads. Its development is based on universal rocket modules with oxygen-kerosene engines.

