First Angara-A5 Rocket Shipped to Vostochny Cosmodrome
First Angara-A5 Rocket Shipped to Vostochny Cosmodrome
The Russian Khrunichev State Research and Production Space Center has sent the Angara-A5 rocket from its Omsk branch, the Polet Production Association, to the Vostochny cosmodrome, Roscosmos reported.
2023-12-24T07:20+0000
2023-12-24T07:20+0000
The Russian Khrunichev State Research and Production Space Center has sent anAngara-A5 carrier rocket from its Omsk branch, the Polet Production Association, to the Vostochny Cosmodrome, Roscosmos has reported.According to Roscosmos, Polet specialists, with the participation of colleagues from the Khrunichev Center's structural departments, have completed tests of the rocket.The inspection of all its systems confirmed the readiness of Angara-A5 for the start of flight design tests, the state corporation's press release added.Angara is a family of modular Russian launch vehicles with different payloads. Its development is based on universal rocket modules with oxygen-kerosene engines.
russia
Subscribe
The Angara-A5 is a rocket developed by Russia’s Roscosmos space agency and is part of the Angara rocket family. The Angara-A5 has a payload capacity of up to 24 metric tons and can be launched from the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Russia.
The Russian Khrunichev State Research and Production Space Center has sent anAngara-A5 carrier rocket from its Omsk branch, the Polet Production Association, to the Vostochny Cosmodrome, Roscosmos has reported.
According to Roscosmos, Polet specialists, with the participation of colleagues from the Khrunichev Center's structural departments, have completed tests of the rocket.
The inspection of all its systems confirmed the readiness of Angara-A5 for the start of flight design tests, the state corporation's press release added.
"As part of the Amur I space rocket complex of the first stage in Vostochny, it is planned to use three-stage heavy-lift launch vehicles Angara-A5 and Angara-A5M," Roscosmos added.
Mockup of Angara-NZh Rocket Installed on Launch Pad of Vostochny Cosmodrome - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.11.2023
Russia
Prototype of Angara-NZh Rocket Installed on Vostochny Cosmodrome Launch Pad
17 November, 12:23 GMT
Angara is a family of modular Russian launch vehicles with different payloads. Its development is based on universal rocket modules with oxygen-kerosene engines.
