https://sputnikglobe.com/20231224/ny-governor-vetoes-bill-that-would-have-made-challenging-convictions-easier-1115790670.html

NY Governor Vetoes Bill That Would Have Made Challenging Convictions Easier

NY Governor Vetoes Bill That Would Have Made Challenging Convictions Easier

Democratic New York Governor Kathy Hochul vetoed a Democratic supported bill that would have made it easier to challenge convictions in the state.

2023-12-24T22:05+0000

2023-12-24T22:05+0000

2023-12-24T22:05+0000

americas

kathy hochul

albany

new york

national registry of exonerations (nre)

democrats

republicans

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/08/09/1083560845_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_c6d935ba501462dc841b468db2f39f73.jpg

New York Governor Kathy Hochul (D) vetoed a bill that would have enabled more people to challenge convictions when new evidence has been discovered in the case.The Challenging Wrongful Conviction Act would have reformed Criminal Procedure Law 440 to allow convictions to be challenged in court when new evidence is discovered, even if the defendant pleaded guilty.Currently, New York typically only allows challenges to convictions with guilty pleas if DNA evidence is discovered, the bill would have allowed other types of evidence to be used, including evidence that the guilty plea was coerced.The bill was championed by state Democrats and judicial reform advocates. State Republicans and the District Attorney’s Association of the State of New York opposed the bill.In her letter explaining her Christmas-eve veto, Hochul said that the bill would have caused a “sweeping expansion of eligibility for post-conviction relief” that would “up-end the judicial system and create an unjustifiable risk of flooding the courts with frivolous claims.”Non-DNA exonerations have been increasing. According to the National Registry of Exonerations, there were 234 non-DNA exonerations in 2022, compared to 100 in 2012. There have never been more than 30 DNA-based exonerations in a single year.State Senator Zellnor Myrie (D), who sponsored the bill, said he is considering reintroducing it.According to the registry, the most recent exoneration in the nation was for James Soto and David Ayala who were falsely convicted of murder in 1981. They spent 41 years in prison before being released earlier this month. DNA evidence was not used in the exoneration.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20220526/after-329-years-massachusetts-senate-exonerates-last-witch-of-us-sentenced-to-death-in-1693-1095810875.html

americas

albany

new york

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Ian DeMartino

Ian DeMartino

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ian DeMartino

exonerations in new york, challenging wrongful conviction act, new york justice reform, vocal-ny