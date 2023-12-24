https://sputnikglobe.com/20231224/vucic-calls-violent-protests-attempt-to-deprive-serbia-of-independence-sovereignty-1115790834.html

Vucic Calls Violent Protests Attempt to Deprive Serbia of Independence, Sovereignty

Violent protests in Belgrade are an attempt to deprive Serbia of independence and sovereignty, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Sunday, noting that the authorities will protect the order.

Earlier in the day, supporters of the Serbian opposition, who disagree with results of the recent snap elections, surrounded the National Assembly in the capital city of Belgrade, climbing the steps and trying to break down the doors, a Sputnik correspondent reported.Vucic has also called an emergency meeting of Serbia's National Security Council amid unrest in Belgrade, according to Pink TV broadcaster.The Serbian leader also thanked the partner intelligence services of other countries that warned Serbian authorities about impending unrest.In addition, Vucic urged the citizens not to worry about the unrest, noting that there are no talks of revolution. Up to 2,490 people are participating in the protests, and the authorities are "trying to use a gentle response" so as not to injure a random demonstrator, according to the president. Meanwhile, a Sputnik correspondent reported that the police used tear gas against a crowd of demonstrators that tried to break into the National Assembly building, which is blocked with shields from the inside by the gendarmerie.

