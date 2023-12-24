https://sputnikglobe.com/20231224/vucic-calls-violent-protests-attempt-to-deprive-serbia-of-independence-sovereignty-1115790834.html
BELGRADE (Sputnik) - Violent protests in Belgrade are an attempt to deprive Serbia of independence and sovereignty, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Sunday, noting that the authorities will protect the order.
21:28 GMT 24.12.2023 (Updated: 21:29 GMT 24.12.2023)
BELGRADE (Sputnik) - Violent protests in Belgrade are an attempt to deprive Serbia of independence and sovereignty, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Sunday, noting that the authorities will protect the order.
Earlier in the day, supporters of the Serbian opposition, who disagree with results of the recent snap elections, surrounded the National Assembly in the capital city of Belgrade, climbing the steps and trying to break down the doors, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
Vucic has also called an emergency meeting of Serbia's National Security Council amid unrest in Belgrade, according to Pink TV broadcaster.
"It [protests] is a product of much more serious geopolitical circumstances in which they are trying to destroy the autonomy, independence and sovereignty of the Republic of Serbia. We will preserve the freedom of Serbia, because it is the greatest value, we will preserve the autonomy, independence and sovereignty of our country," Vucic said in a special address to the citizens.
The Serbian leader also thanked the partner intelligence services of other countries that warned Serbian authorities about impending unrest.
In addition, Vucic urged the citizens not to worry about the unrest, noting that there are no talks of revolution.
"Do not worry, citizens of Serbia. Although the scenes are dramatic, we love our country and city, we are not used to someone breaking our home, No revolution is happening, they will not succeed in any of this," Vucic noted.
Up to 2,490 people are participating in the protests, and the authorities are "trying to use a gentle response" so as not to injure a random demonstrator, according to the president.
Meanwhile, a Sputnik correspondent reported that the police used tear gas against a crowd of demonstrators that tried to break into the National Assembly building, which is blocked with shields from the inside by the gendarmerie.