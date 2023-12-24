https://sputnikglobe.com/20231224/watch-russian-bars-volunteer-unit-ready-to-repel-ukrainian-drone-attacks-1115783481.html
Watch: Russian BARS Volunteer Unit Ready to Repel Ukrainian Drone Attacks
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of the servicemen of the BARS-8 volunteer unit of the Southern Military District, who regularly repel the attacks of Ukrainian drones in the direction of Zaporozhye.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of servicemen from the Southern Military District’s BARS-8 volunteer unit, who regularly repel attacks by Ukrainian drones in the Zaporozhye direction.According to the ministry, in addition to air defenses and electronic warfare, Russian troops actively use echelon defense and air surveillance posts. After detecting an aerial target, BARS troops promptly "land" it with anti-drone guns or shoot it down with small arms fire. Once the munitions are cleared, the UAV can be used as a spare parts "donor" for similar UAV models available in the Russian military.
As the use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) continues to grow in modern warfare, the Russian Armed Forces have developed various measures to counter drone attacks.
According to the ministry, in addition to air defenses and electronic warfare, Russian troops actively use echelon defense and air surveillance posts. After detecting an aerial target, BARS troops promptly "land" it with anti-drone guns or shoot it down with small arms fire. Once the munitions are cleared, the UAV can be used as a spare parts "donor" for similar UAV models available in the Russian military.