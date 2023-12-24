https://sputnikglobe.com/20231224/watch-russian-black-sea-fleet-ship-crews-train-to-repel-uav-attacks--1115779026.html
Watch Russian Black Sea Fleet Ship Crews Train to Repel UAV Attacks
Watch Russian Black Sea Fleet Ship Crews Train to Repel UAV Attacks
The Russian Black Sea Fleet has released footage of ships crew's conducting exercises to destroy unmanned aerial vehicles that are trying to attack military and civilian facilities in Sevastopol from the territory of Ukraine.
2023-12-24T06:57+0000
2023-12-24T06:57+0000
2023-12-24T06:57+0000
military
russia
sevastopol
ukraine
russian armed forces
air defense systems (manpads)
black sea fleet
video
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/18/1115778254_85:0:1338:705_1920x0_80_0_0_df0d9bbb6ad3c790368c370d80fa84a7.jpg
The Russian Black Sea Fleet has released footage of ship crews conducting exercises to destroy unmanned aerial vehicles trying to attack military and civilian facilities in Sevastopol from Ukraine.The exercise practiced "a series of actions to search, detect and defeat the means of enemy air attack not only with technical equipment and anti-aircraft weapons of ships, but also with the use of small arms and portable anti-aircraft missile systems by the personnel of air defense posts," the Black Sea Fleet’s press service said.
russia
sevastopol
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/18/1115778254_242:0:1182:705_1920x0_80_0_0_b0e8eca7f51b875dcfe23e34e14730c6.jpg
Russian Black Sea Fleet ship crews train to repel UAV attacks using man-portable air defence systems and small arms
Russian Black Sea Fleet ship crews train to repel UAV attacks using man-portable air defence systems and small arms
2023-12-24T06:57+0000
true
PT0M40S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian black sea fleet, territory of ukraine, unmanned aerial vehicles
russian black sea fleet, territory of ukraine, unmanned aerial vehicles
Watch Russian Black Sea Fleet Ship Crews Train to Repel UAV Attacks
The Russian Armed Forces have developed a range of countermeasures to successfully defeat UAV attacks. These measures include the use of electronic warfare systems such as radio frequency jammers and spoofing devices to disrupt UAV communications and navigation, as well as man-portable air defense systems (MANPADS) and small arms.
The Russian Black Sea Fleet has released footage of ship crews conducting exercises to destroy unmanned aerial vehicles trying to attack military and civilian facilities in Sevastopol from Ukraine.
The exercise practiced "a series of actions to search, detect and defeat the means of enemy air attack not only with technical equipment and anti-aircraft weapons of ships, but also with the use of small arms and portable anti-aircraft missile systems by the personnel of air defense posts," the Black Sea Fleet’s press service said.