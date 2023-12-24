https://sputnikglobe.com/20231224/watch-russian-black-sea-fleet-ship-crews-train-to-repel-uav-attacks--1115779026.html

Watch Russian Black Sea Fleet Ship Crews Train to Repel UAV Attacks

Watch Russian Black Sea Fleet Ship Crews Train to Repel UAV Attacks

The Russian Black Sea Fleet has released footage of ships crew's conducting exercises to destroy unmanned aerial vehicles that are trying to attack military and civilian facilities in Sevastopol from the territory of Ukraine.

2023-12-24T06:57+0000

2023-12-24T06:57+0000

2023-12-24T06:57+0000

military

russia

sevastopol

ukraine

russian armed forces

air defense systems (manpads)

black sea fleet

video

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/18/1115778254_85:0:1338:705_1920x0_80_0_0_df0d9bbb6ad3c790368c370d80fa84a7.jpg

The Russian Black Sea Fleet has released footage of ship crews conducting exercises to destroy unmanned aerial vehicles trying to attack military and civilian facilities in Sevastopol from Ukraine.The exercise practiced "a series of actions to search, detect and defeat the means of enemy air attack not only with technical equipment and anti-aircraft weapons of ships, but also with the use of small arms and portable anti-aircraft missile systems by the personnel of air defense posts," the Black Sea Fleet’s press service said.

russia

sevastopol

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Russian Black Sea Fleet ship crews train to repel UAV attacks using man-portable air defence systems and small arms Russian Black Sea Fleet ship crews train to repel UAV attacks using man-portable air defence systems and small arms 2023-12-24T06:57+0000 true PT0M40S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian black sea fleet, territory of ukraine, unmanned aerial vehicles