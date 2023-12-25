https://sputnikglobe.com/20231225/kamala-harris-joins-biden-with-historically-low-approval-rating-1115791252.html

Kamala Harris Joins Biden With Historically Low Approval Rating

Kamala Harris Joins Biden With Historically Low Approval Rating

US Vice President Kamala Harris is less popular than any recent Vice President at this stage of their administration.

2023-12-25T00:34+0000

2023-12-25T00:34+0000

2023-12-25T00:34+0000

americas

kamala harris

joe biden

dan quayle

massachusetts

north carolina

tennessee

democrats

us

2024 us presidential election

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/07/13/1097573341_0:168:3072:1896_1920x0_80_0_0_e90a927e075aeb83a9939777c7b1d81d.jpg

US Vice President Kamala Harris has the lowest approval rating of any vice president in their first term since Dan Quayle in the early 1990s.According to a poll analysis by a popular poll aggregator, Harris’ approval rating dropped from 41.7% in January to 36.3%. A different poll analysis found the disparity even worse, at -16 with 39% of voters holding a favorable view of Harris and 55% holding an unfavorable view of the Vice President. That analysis found that Harris is less popular with voters than US President Joe Biden, himself a historically unpopular president.The poll makes her less popular than Mike Pence, Biden, Dick Cheney, and Al Gore were during their first term.Voters may be paying more attention to Harris than previous vice presidents because of age concerns about Biden, who became the oldest US President ever elected in 2020 and will be 82 by inauguration day should he win reelection and 86 by the end of his second term.According to a poll from September, 77% of all voters, including 65% of Democrats say they have concerns about Biden’s age and his fitness to hold office. If Biden were unable to complete his second term, then Harris would be sworn in as President.While Biden does have two primary opponents who are polling higher than many of former President Donald Trump’s opponents, the Democratic party has all but canceled the primary, declining to hold debates and putting only Biden on the ballot in several states, including Florida, Massachusetts, North Carolina and Tennessee.If the Democratic party is hoping that Harris’ relative youth may ease voters’ concerns, these poll numbers add another point of concern for the DNC.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230324/report-biden-has-become-increasingly-annoyed-by-kamala-harris-for-not-rising-to-the-occasion-1108768594.html

americas

massachusetts

north carolina

tennessee

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Ian DeMartino

Ian DeMartino

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ian DeMartino

kamala harris polls, unpopular vice presidents, how popular is kamala harris, will kamala replace joe